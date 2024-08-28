One of our readers here,

, had me on his Five Great Questions podcast. If you’re interested,

As you can see, it’s a fairly long interview. We cover many different subjects from movies to politics to the Fourth Turning to life. I am currently in Flagstaff, Arizona, on my way to the Telluride Film Festival. Since I’m now more or less “canceled” by Tinseltown, I will be as welcome as a Great White shark among penguins. There was no way out of it as I’d already spent a bundle on the condo and the press pass. I’m also bringing one of my oldest best friends, Michael, with me because it’s the one thing he loves to do every year. Although both of us have decided this will be our last year.

Alden talks about what it’s like to care for our aging parents. He is doing that now and I am kind of doing it. Michael is doing it too, and living that life can be stressful, even if it is our duty as children, I figure. Ordinarily, Telluride would be an escape, a retreat, a nice time in the mountains. It won’t be that for me this time. It will be about paranoid people full of hate, avoiding eye contact and whispering about me behind my back.

If there is any random acts of kindness to be had I will report back. Otherwise, up the mountain, we go.

Flagstaff, Arizona 5:57 am