Sincere condolences to my Catholic readers on the Pope’s passing. I know little about the religion or Pope Francis, though I know there was tension and friction about his worldview from the Right and celebration from the Left. He was seen by my former tribe as “The Good Pope.” They loved him and celebrated him because he wanted to take the Church in a different, more progressive direction.

Today, they will attempt to use another weapon in their imaginary arsenal to try to use this moment to turn the public away from the Republicans. They will I don’t know if the Right would do the same thing if the situation were reversed. What I do know is that the Left isn’t anchored in faith like the Right. There is a major difference there. Their lavish praise on the Pope has always struck me as odd, given that.

Anyway, my deepest condolences to those around the world who might feel it today.

I always thought Pope Francis was a product of the Obama era. His death marks the end of that era, something I could sense already, even without this last gasp. I wonder which direction the Church will head in this time.

This is a “Fourth Turning,” the outcome of which remains uncertain. The only thing we know for sure is that we won’t be going back to the way things were before. We’re moving forward to something new.

Godspeed.