For what it's worth:From Trafalgar Group.
At first, I was appalled. Kammy has been taking acting lessons, and is pretty damned talented. But I realized not long into it that she was doing far too much of it, was overacting exponentially for camera acting, and that because of those first two things, it was coming over as Mean Girl on PEDs. People who hadn't had much personal impression of her are probably not going to have found her likeable.
But I was disturbed by Trump. What the Hell is wrong with him? He shouldn't have been surprised by any aspect of it. Why couldn't he relax and in a sense just lean into it? Kammy, with her supercilious smirks and other hamminess, could have been countered easily by a relaxed, quiet, wry, unrushed Trump.
But I don’t really like it! As it was actually 3 people against 1.