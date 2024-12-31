Sorry to bombard you with posts. I promise this is my last for 2024. I always risk people saying, “Please unsubscribe,” when they feel bombarded, so my apologies. Perhaps in the new year, I will find a way to organize this site so you can select only the stories you want to read.

However, I had to lay down some calls for next year.

Last year, I posted my predictions. I got some right, and I got some wrong. I remember writing #2 and thinking I was writing something completely crazy, yet that’s exactly how it unfolded.

Here is what I posted:

I'm not sure I’ll be this lucky this time because our future has never looked more uncertain, but I’ll give it a shot.

JD Vance will be the new target of the Democrats now that they know he’s next in line. AOC will emerge as the main challenger to centrist Kamala Harris, but they will continue to be defined and driven by identity politics. AOC will add the populist flavor back to the Democratic Party. The Musk/Trump alliance will end at some point in 2025. Either abruptly and traumatically or a slow fade out. Either way, the media will turn it into the year's biggest story. Then Hollywood will make a (bad) movie about it. The fight over free speech and Twitter will continue, and it’s possible that things boil over to the point where MAGA parts ways with Elon Musk and the app over it. MSNBC will end its nightly lineup and pivot to straight news. Both the Left and the Right will continue to be driven by the extremes rather than the middle. Thus, the race to the middle will continue heading into 2028. The Left’s feelings of helplessness will continue to drive them toward violence and terrorism, Luigi Mangione-style. Climate change, immigration, trans rights, Gaza - all will be fodder for mass protests and eruptions of violence. It could get really bad, like Oklahoma City bad, like Manson family bad. Hollywood will bring back blockbusters with male heroes and revive at least some of its diminished box office. But it will be too little, too late. There will be mass closures of movie theaters throughout the country. At this same time, the counterculture will continue making movies to compete directly with Hollywood. More musicians and artists will gravitate to the free states of MAGA and away from totalitarianism. We could see something like a rebirth or a renaissance of music, film, comedy, etc. Taylor Swift will marry Travis Kelce and will be pregnant shortly thereafter.

That’s the best I got.

With much love and mad respect, have a wonderfully Happy New Year.