Most of the feedback I get is positive, so thank you. Your positive feedback, however, does encourage me to keep writing and posting podcasts. Good, bad, you decide. Every so often, I get criticism that I should just take it in stride. I never do. It’s always that one negative comment that seems to rise to the surface, as opposed to the majority of kind notes one receives that should make one’s day!

This comment comes courtesy of a reader named Rich:

Big fan of yours. I am the guy who encouraged you to keep “be true to your own self“. The music you plan is many times horrible. Today was extra horrible. Why do you do that?

First off, I appreciate the effort you took to encourage me to keep the phrase. That’s very generous and kind of you. But second, the “horrible” music will probably always be “horrible.”

I imagine the music I choose for the podcasts isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Look, I never liked Steely Dan. No amount of enthusiasm by anyone could convince me that they were good band. There is no way to please everyone.

A quick background on the podcasts — I didn’t even use to do them. I just wrote pieces here. But then, at some point, I started recording them, and before long, people liked the recorded versions more than the written ones, although there is probably an equal share of both.

The podcasts are very much my own particular style. I don’t think anyone else in the podcast lane does them the way I do, with music and such. But that’s how I like to do them, and honestly, that isn’t going to change.

The last podcast I was in a rush. I knew I’d be up late, and when you’re driving across the country, the last thing you want to be is drowsy behind the wheel. Keeping up with your sleep is the number one most important thing to do when driving five hours every day down the interstate.

But I had to get one out, and I couldn’t spend as much time on it as I usually would, perfecting it. I left out the names of many women I would have liked to have credited, for instance. And the music was a wee bit too much—even I can admit that. But again, I didn’t want to spend an hour or two tinkering to make it perfect.

Then again, if the music is often times “horrible,” then last night’s wouldn’t have been so much more horrible than usual.

Some of the videos in the piece had their own music — like the Trump video, which came from his own YouTube channel. Other pieces had different music and generally, I can blend them better. But this time, I figured, just get it done.

I’m happy with how it turned out, given the circumstances. As to the comment that my music is always “horrible,” there is nothing I can do about that because there is nothing I want to do about that. I offer these up for free. They take a lot of time to put together — way too much time. I write them, I rewrite them, I record them, then I edit them.

But if it bothers you, don’t listen to it. If you are a paying subscriber, you can cancel your subscription in your subscriber preferences, top right. Thanks for the feedback, though.

