Joe Biden’s press conference just ended. As usual, the questions were given only to a select group of journalists. Peter Doocey would never get a shot, that’s for sure. He mostly dodged every question, rambled off now and again, parroted the usual “threat to democracy” talking points, and mostly showed that he cares more about the war in Ukraine than just about anything else.

The good news for Trump is that there will be no replacing Biden. He didn’t spin out so badly that they could justify the 25th Amendment when he more or less made it through.

He said he would only step down if people told him there was no way he could win. But that’s exactly what people have been saying. The Democrats are stuck. There is no way out of this one.

The biggest gaffe was that he said “Vice President Trump” instead of Kamala Harris.

The memes flowed forth:

If you missed it, here is the full press conference. He gives an agonizing speech at the beginning before answering the questions.

My thoughts: I am pulling for Joe Biden to be the nominee for two reasons. First, I want Trump to win, and I hope he does. Second, this means everything to Joe Biden, and it’s disgusting that he’s being pushed out in such a disgraceful way by people who have covered up the truth not just about Biden but about everything else for four years.

The Democrats made this bed. They have to lie in it.