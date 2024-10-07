Hello friends,

Thank you for being such a great group of people. You are often the only bright spots in my day. Thank you for the letters, direct messages, comments, observations, kind words of support, and links you send. I’m not the best person at saying thank you often enough or responding in a timely manner, but thank you.

The time has come to make some decisions.

I have been doing this for four years, and I think in that time, I’ve put just two things behind a paywall. I have always wanted my content to be free. But because I have now been “canceled” by Hollywood, at least that’s how it looks, I will be starting over to find better revenue streams as income.

Ain’t that grand?

I will be putting out a podcast series or two on HollywoodWoketopia.com, and perhaps that will be paywalled, but until then, I thought I would ask you what you think is best.

I know money is tight. I know everyone has so many Substacks they’re already paying for. I’m there too. I hate to think someone couldn’t read or listen to a podcast because they could not afford it. Given that, what’s the best option:

Offer two paid posts per month, and the rest are free. Offer written content for free, but the podcasts (which are labor intensive) are behind the paywall. Offer early bird for paying subscribers, then a day or so later, release the free version. Offer one free post per month and the rest behind the paywall. Loading... And if there is something I am not doing that you would like to see or hear more of, let me know. I am plotting a short series for Halloween. Stay tuned.

All the best.