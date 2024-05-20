From “Jane Fondle” (obviously not the real name):

Sasha, not sure if you're Catholic, but an idea for an article from you. Would be interesting to hear your perspective... In an interview with “60 Minutes” airing this Sunday, Pope Francis takes aim at his “conservative critics” in the United States, reportedly saying a conservative is someone who “clings to something and does not want to see beyond that.” “It is a suicidal attitude,” the pope said as reported by “60 Minutes,” which released a brief clip of the upcoming interview conducted by CBS’ Nora O’Donnell. “Because one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box.”

Here is the interview:

This is a great example of how the press distorts the message to serve the agenda. He says he believes in blessing each person but not blessing a homosexual union and is not allowed to do so. She goes right in with “conservatives in the United States…" and gets her sound bite, which is the clickbait that you must be referring to.

He describes Conservativism this way, “You used an adjective, ‘conservative’ (laughs), conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that. It is a suicidal attitude — because one thing is to take tradition into account, consider situations from the past, but quite another to be closed up inside a dogmatic box.”

The Left will feast on this one quote for days but not listen to the rest of the interview. He still opposes women becoming priests or deacons. He opposes gay marriage because he must, per the religion, etc. In other words, he talks a good game, but the song remains the same.

At any rate, I expect your question is not really about what the Pope says but rather my own views on the subject.

There are people far more qualified to answer this question, like Andrew Sullivan, Douglas Murray, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, etc. My friend

who writes

also, But I’ll give it a go.

I am not Catholic, and I’m not technically a Conservative; at least, I didn’t think I was. But if the definition is to conserve tradition and the past, I guess I have become a conservative by default—a conservative of liberalism. I am a Conservative where Hollywood films, comedy, fiction, science, etc. I want those old traditions to hold and I want the DOGMA that has infected them purged. Will that happen? No, I do not believe it will. We must instead build outside of what has become a collapsing empire.

As far as gay marriage goes, I just saw a gay couple on TikTik with a surrogate baby that was ripped from the mother’s womb and placed on his chest. At first, we all thought that would be the “mother,” but he quickly corrected that and said he was the dad.

My head and heart are a jumbled mess on this. I believe they should have the right to be parents, but I do not believe the Left now considers the rights of the child to a mother, to a breast, to life. They don’t. Children are tokens to further their movement. They don’t want to be parents. They want society to accept them as parents. There is a difference.

When we take puppies or kittens from their mama, we wait and allow them to feed and bond because we know they won’t be quite right in the head if we don’t. Sometimes, there are emergencies when that is impossible, but the ideal is to adopt them after they’ve weaned. We don’t even give human babies this much consideration. The mothers do not matter because women do not matter.

The good news is that there is a grandma around who will help them care for their twin babies because it is not an easy job. It is a very very very difficult job that you have to be fully invested in to pull off. This guy is on TikTok every day as an influencer - a baby is not going to fit into that very well except as a prop. But it’s none of my business except to say I worry about children now because the only people who will protect them are Conservatives.

Our country spent years trying to become comfortable with the idea of gay marriage, and we’re really only half-way there. The idea was that gay people wanted to get married to be able to be part of a tradition with its roots in secular and religious society.

That fight came out of a period of history where power was concentrated among Conservatives, and this was more about acceptance, tolerance, and all the buzzwords we used back then. I grew up in the Reagan era as a gen-xer who was very gay-friendly. Most of my best friends were almost always gay men - that’s still true (except that a lot of them have turned into “mean gays” since my own perspective has changed).

As an aside, there is a very funny TikTok account called “Mean Gays.”

I love gay men and I always have. I love gay women, too, though I haven’t had many gay female friends. They are on the front lines now fighting against a fast-moving social contagion that is destroying women’s rights, safety, etc., not to mention what’s happening to kids.

So, unfortunately for the gay community, the very thing Conservatives feared by opening the door with gay marriage has come to pass. We pulled too far to the Left. We have no leadership, and a cult has overtaken the White House.

I dread Pride Month now, when I used to celebrate it. I want to be supportive of gay parents, but I also worry about the mental health of small babies who need mothers. They just do. If I were supreme ruler, I would mandate that all surrogate babies continue to have their bio mom in their lives. It matters. They matter.

Despite how badly men want to be women now, they aren’t women. Women have evolved to be mothers. That’s what we are. It is essential to the human species. That doesn’t mean I don’t believe in gay marriage or that gays should not have kids, but I would prefer that they have some regulations on what happens to the bond between baby and mom.

Does this make me a Conservative? I guess so. One of my Oscar blogger friends called me a bigot the other day for standing against “gender-affirming care” on minors. But I draw your attention to this video. The opposite of Conservativism is this, and to me, when a ten-year-old is talking about being a “pan-sexual,” we’ve gone too far.

The movement has won. They have captured the White House, but that doesn’t mean they have changed anyone’s mind about anything. If anything, where this has gone will roll back acceptance. But we have a long way to go before that happens.

The pendulum is swinging regardless. This country will move Right because we can’t possibly pull farther to the Left. That is what history tells us anyway.

In my perfect America, there would be acceptance of gay couples but with boundaries for kids and respect for mothers intact. Where that fits into religion, well, I imagine it depends on how you view religion.

I see “wokeism” as a religion and I’m firmly opposed to it in that way. I’ve also never been someone raised with the rules of religion either. But I understand the human species needs it. We can’t survive without the structure religion provides.

Final thought: if the Left is going to be so strident in demanding everyone go along with their bizarre new rules of sexuality - getting weirder by the day — then shouldn’t they also respect the rules of other religions? Just a thought.