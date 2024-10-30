A reader comments:

Is MAGA chic now? It’s starting to seem that way. As much as I loathe popular culture it is desperately needed right now. Because when the voting gets shutdown in about 6 states my hope is that the masses look this time. That is what is needed more than anything else. The people need to say we know what you have done and we want it fixed. A very tall task for just a small percentage of committed Trump supporters.

MY POST regarding MAGA evolving:

My head is on a swivel. Mainly it’s because I can’t see where the threat is coming from this time. Let me explain:

In 16 & 20 there’s NO WAY in hell Trump could have held a rally in Detroit. Ditto for NYC. I don’t believe the rank and file have been given orders to stand down and be patient. Trump perhaps has won over more people at this point. Either because people love an underdog or because the lefts policies have devastated so many people. Inflation and illegal immigration come to mind. Imagine if you have been a loyal black voter over the years to learn the new arrivals are getting all these freebies. It’s Gotta piss you slap off.

I certainly don’t underestimate the capabilities of the enemy to stoke hate. That’s their forte. However at this very moment I am NOT seeing any kindling just laying around. The last times Trump ran it was everywhere even if it had been ginned up.

This momentum DT has shocked even me. It’s almost supernatural General. Those recent rallies would have been a shitstorm in the recent past.

That being said, it’s the fear of what I am not seeing that troubles me. Not so concerned about 99% of the illegals that have recently come over. It’s the potential mercs that make me nervous. I don’t have to explain to anyone here what numerous small BUT Highly Committed Teams could accomplish. Especially with the right toys at their disposal.

Also am concerned about cyber attacks after the election. You will know it’s not a foreign adversary if the left/elite are still able to reach us on the platform of choice. If it was a foreign attack I suspect all comms would go down. Just a thought.

Here are a few of my thoughts because I find it surprising too. Maybe you’ll agree with some of it, maybe not.

This is a Fourth Turning.

I don’t know about you, but I can feel the “Fourth Turning” everywhere. There is a whole new generation coming up now that is not part of the Trump Derangement Syndrome universe. You can feel the old world fading away and a new world yearning to be born.

The younger Gen-Z doesn’t read the news. They only hear about something if it hits TikTok, Instagram or YouTube. The mainstream media has lost them. They don’t even use Facebook, which is a mirror reflection of the media narrative. Some of them use X, maybe, but they mostly use TikTok.

Without existential angst to keep them up at night, they notice that they can’t buy anything because it’s too expensive. The rent is too high. They can’t afford a house. They would like a better economy and a brighter future, especially the young men.

The younger Gen-Z are less woke than the older version — the “Evergreen College” generation of woke fanatics are not really cool anymore to younger Gen-Z. But Trump is, strangely enough.

In one poll I saw, Trump has gained 13 points among high school kids. That’s huge. Why? Trump is “cool,” but the Left is not “cool.” I’ll be writing a longer piece about this, but suffice it to say, the Left is now the side that’s stiff, boring, too safe, not funny, etc. Trump is electric for Gen Z, who have been trapped in a cage of their parents’ making (think: the 1950s into the 1960s).

The menfolk are just done.

The masculine men have fled the Left. All they did for the last ten years was blame men. White, heterosexual men especially, but all men, really. I think that human beings are a male-driven species, and we tend to gravitate towards men. We can’t help it.

We can try to make our country more feminized, but humans will always default to the primate rule: we’re a male-dominated species. Trump is that silverback gorilla beating his chest and sounding his barbaric yawp. He’s unapologetically male. So why wouldn’t men be drawn to him? Why wouldn’t women be? Some so many women LOVE Trump. They follow him from rally to rally.

Where men go, all usually follow. It's dumb for the Left to have shamed them out of their movement and now insist they have to be like Tim Walz.

TikTok

TikTok. I seem to be the only person who understands TikTok's importance to this election. It has enormous influence over people and it exists outside the grip of mainstream media or the Democrats. They try to use it and make Kamala Harris cool but it doesn’t work. It was like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He was popular. She was not. Trump is HUGE on Tik Tok. He’s a living, breathing meme.



He just has to say something funny, and it turns into a meme.



Like this:

Young folks like Adin Ross and others understand that our government hunted Trump like an animal. They became invested in the story of this guy the government kept indicting and trying to put him in jail. And, of course, then he was shot, and that sent him into the stratosphere.

Despite how hard they tried, they could not make the young ones hate Trump. It’s the Hero’s Journey. And that will always be hard to resist.

Hope

I think people are tired of the one long winter by the Democrats. It’s just a bummer world. I think Americans are tired of it by now. They just want out.

The Democrats had four years to show us they could make the country all they promised — better than Trump. But they didn’t. For some of them, for many of them, it’s fine. They like having absolute control. But look around. The movies suck. The comedy sucks. Nothing is fun anymore, and people don’t want to have everything they say and think judged.

Does that mean Trump will win? I do not know, but I sure hope so. The polls can’t be trusted. Most of Gen Z cannot even be reached to take a poll, so it’s all very unpredictable.

We’ll all be fine if he doesn’t win—we absolutely will—but the momentum is with Trump.