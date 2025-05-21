Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BBS's avatar
BBS
2h

Don't sacrifice yourself to Tapper's book on my account. Hearing him on Megyn was enough for me. There are so many reasons to despise these Democrats I don't know how to separate them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane in Michigan's avatar
Jane in Michigan
2h

The one well known media star holding the mainstream media accountable outside of the right is Mark Halpern. He is relentless, has two podcasts and has appeared on Megyn Kelly and Commentary podcasts. But he is really the only one. He simply will not stop calling them out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture