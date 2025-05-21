You’re watching the Left’s lying machine unfold in real time. It’s remarkable watching it from the other side, which still has some critical thinking ability left. I see them on TikTok, on CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC - you know the drill. Or at least, if you’ve been reading me for a while, you should.

Lie until you get caught, and if you get caught, like about getting caught. Lie about what you knew and when you knew it, what you thought and when you thought it, and if you do all of that, you will be accepted and embraced inside utopia.

Resistance-cringe is unbearable to people like me because nothing is more loathsome than the self one has outgrown. Or maybe Stephen Colbert puckering up and smooching James Comey’s behind is more loathsome. But Comey can’t sell his book if he doesn’t surf the resistance-cringe.

Next up will be THE BOSS hitting all the talk shows because he has a new biopic coming out, and this is Return of the King, or so he believes. He will hit Colbert and get his resistance-cringe applause.

What else do they have to sell by now? How do the equivalent of New York high society in the Gilded Age feel “important” and “useful”!? They need absolution for their sins of wealth and privilege, not to mention WHITENESS. What else do they have except to cling to a movement so over it has slipped into the realm of cringe we’ve shed long ago, like “You go, girl” and “feel the burn” (or “feel the Bern”).

So they plan to bury this story and pivot as fast as they can back to Trump and his administration, to hold the powerful to account, even though they haven’t done that for the past TEN YEARS. But they must because the resistance (cringe) must live on.

Here is Bill O’Reilly incredulous that “semi-hot brother to the disgraced/important one” Chris Cuomo doesn’t care if Biden had cancer or not, as the sitting president.

Does it matter if Biden had cancer? Of course, it matters. Well, not if you’re a swamp creature whose entire life has been spent in politics, going back to the 1970s. Then, you can tell the FBI to deep-six the laptop, censor speech, and hide cognitive decline. It is like Chinatown — he owns the police.

The message at the end of that movie — brilliant as it was and we lament Hollywood will never be that brilliant ever again — forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.

And in a way, that rings true now. The corruption is so deep, the complicity so broad, it almost feels hopeless even to care anymore.

Watching them all pivot away, even as Megyn Kelly rips Jake Tapper a new one on her show, tells you everything. It reminds me of that great scene in The Insider when Sixty Minutes is caught pandering to Big Corporate and selling out their source.

“The cat, totally out of the bag…”

Their elitism cost them their credibility. But if their credibility is lost and none of them are around to see or hear it, did it happen at all?

They can’t even manage the little things, like why they have crapped all over Conservative media for so long, building their house of straw instead of bricks. It’s easy. They just say, Oh, our house mostly stood the strength of that storm. The dining room table is still intact.

Resistance-cringe is the best thing about watching Marco Rubio filet the Senate Democrats, especially poor, sad Chris Van Hollen:

They lost because their deception and lying are easy to expose, and if cameras are on them, they can only hide so much. Rubio lapped them at every turn. But turn on CBS News or Rachel Maddow, and you’ll see their comfortable pivot, their denial of reality. Rinse, repeat.

The Democrats will die on the hill of turning Abrego Garcia into a martyr, even though he smacked his wife around so hard and so relentlessly that she feared for her life, just as they ignored good ol’ Doug Emhoff smacking his girlfriend so hard she turned around (allegedly).

They have no clue as to why Trump defeated them, and they don’t even care, not really. In their minds, they are temporarily out of power. To preserve their “resistance,” they have abandoned the American people, the normies, all of us.

Meanwhile, Trump’s poll numbers are climbing, and who will buy that Springsteen record? I can’t even imagine it. Sitting there, rocking out to Thunder Road and hearing his garbled caw about Trump and feeling like yeah, that’s STICKING IT TO THE MAN! It’s cringe, is what it is.

I would prefer that the investigation into Biden’s cognitive decline delve into the Afghanistan withdrawal, yet no one talks about that. Could his impairment mean he botched that operation so badly that it killed 13 American soldiers and likely sparked two wars? It’s a question worth asking, yet no one will ask it.

I will be reading the Jake Tapper/Alex Thompson book and report back with a review.

