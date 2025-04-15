The Democrats are using the Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia like another Cory Booker filibuster or a “Fight the Oligarchy” rally to try to try to rally their coalition and seem like they’re fighting against Trump.

The media on the Left and social media users who consume their news that way are convinced every word that comes out of Trump’s mouth and every action he takes is evidence that “fascism is here.”

So, yeah. Under a dictator or a fascist, no one could even say that out loud, let alone on social media. Do you think Chinese citizens are allowed to go on social media and call Xi Jinping a dictator?

It was the Democrats who expanded the border, allowing an unprecedented number of people to cross, without vetting them. Now, they’re gaslighting Trump voters as though nothing bad ever happened, no young women were raped, assaulted or molested. Gangs didn’t move into apartment complexes.

I understand the deportation and the illegal part of it, but throwing him in prison and convicting him as a terrorist is what dictators do and it’s what people the Left did for years, not with prison (although they tried) but with “cancel culture.” Once accused, forever guilty. The presumption of innocence and due process is what I believe this country stands for, whether for our own citizens or citizens in other countries.

The Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Garcia's release and return if the El Salvador government will release him. Pam Bondi continues to assert he is a “terrorist” and that we don’t want him back in our country. But is he? Will he be tortured and killed in prison?

Racket News wrote a comprehensive timeline for people like me who are confused about what is happening. You can read it here.

Here is the meeting with Trump and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

This meeting caused Andrew Sullivan to be so frightened he canceled a trip to the UK:

Here is a good discussion on Megyn Kelly’s show with the Real Clear Politics guys:

A clip from CNN:

What do you think?