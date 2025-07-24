RIP Hulk Hogan
I was never much of a Hulk Hogan fan until I saw him speak at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. He won me over with his speech because he echoed what so many were feeling after watching Trump get shot on live television. Rest in power, Hulk.
Whether or not one was into the sport of professional wrestling, he was always a good guy.
I was never a fan of wrestling or the whole cheesy endeavor but how could you not love Hulk? He was a positive and energetic man who was also an unabashed patriot. And oh yeah…a master entertainer and entrepreneur.