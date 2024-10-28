The great Tucker:
In case you missed them, here is RFK Jr.
Tulsi Gabbard:
Vivek Ramaswamy:
Byron Donalds:
Dr. Phil
Dana White
Elon:
Melania
#45 / #47
And the rest of them at Right Side Broadcasting.
What a great night for New York City, the bluest city in the bluest state and Trump shows up with a superb line up of speakers and a gigantic crowd. I note that no one walked out and no one booed Trump unlike what has happened to the other candidate. We watched on tv and were energized and thrilled with every minute. For someone who, like you Sasha, was a Democrat stalwart and dismissed Trump as a buffoon, I have come to see his charm, his decency, his sense of humor, his intelligence, and his strength. No one else I can think of cold go through what he has been put through and come out sane. I can't wait to vote for him on Nov. 5. I'm a proud Republican now.
Thank you Sasha for posting the separate speeches. I watched the whole event. It was incredible.
MSM already claiming lewd and racist remarks were make by speakers. But they’re not schills for the left😂.