There have been some good podcasts and conversations on the USAID implosion, as Musk and Doge come at it with a bulldozer. The revelations have been shocking.
USAID is probably the worst example of wasteful spending and corruption but the waste goes on at every agency in the government. I worked for the Census Bureau for 23 years and although most of the people I worked with were good conscientious people, most of the work they were doing simply didn't need to be done. There is just no incentive for the government to do anything efficiently. I estimate that about 70 to 80 percent of the workforce could be cut and nobody would notice.
I've heard from some people I used to work with and some are complaining that the government is under attack. They have just received the most generous buyout offer I have ever heard of (an offer I would have jumped at) and they are acting like they are poor victims after spending the last four years working from home. The counties surrounding Washington DC are the richest in the country. The lack of self awareness of these people is stunning.
This is really a BFD. Pretty soon even the dumber people are going to understand that USAID was spending copious amounts of our money to influence domestic politics and force the trans religion on the world. How did it benefit the cause of the US to bring this BS to the rest of the world?