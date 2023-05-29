1× 0:00 -8:45

(I didn’t have time to record my own voice, so the recording of this is AI generated)

When HBO’s Succession launched, it was the Summer of 2018, deep into the Trump years and the #resistance. The show was loosely based on, or so everyone said, the Murdochs - a wealthy, powerful family full of cold-hearted “killers” — ruthless sociopaths out for themselve…