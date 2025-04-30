Before Twitter became X, the Democrats had their most powerful tool to shape the narrative. The blue-check elites decided the consensus. The media echoed and amplified it, and it trickled down into the homes of unsuspecting Americans. The narrative was everywhere: on local news, at airports, at the gym, and at gas stations. Most would never know it originated on Twitter.

I began using Twitter back in 2007. I remember how it changed when the blue-checks were rolled out and how thrilled I was to get one. If you didn’t have one, you languished in obscurity. If you had one, you were a somebody, you were important.

Under the rule of the high-status blue-checks, Twitter decided what we should all think, what could be said, and what couldn’t. The Tom Cotton episode would not have been possible without the power of the Blue-Checks. It was one hell of a mind-control machine, and the Democrats took full control of it.

Because I was a lifer on Twitter, I was part of the Obama coalition. Last time I checked, he still followed me on my [at] awards daily account, along with many other high-profile Democrats who had no idea they were still following me.

Twitter wasn’t as powerful before 2016, but it became our main battleground after Trump won because he was such a heavy Twitter user. That’s why taking control of it for the Democrats was such a big deal.

The Democrats and our government used Twitter as a censorship tool, which meant their ideology would be pushed, and acceptance would be mandated. It was both ground zero for “cancel culture” and a method of pushing their ideology - and forcing everyone to go along with it, either through fear, public humiliation, or censorship.

Elon does not spend much time bragging about his achievements. I don’t know if anyone will ever tell the story of how he changed Twitter for the better. I’m not sure that book will ever be written. It’s up to us all to remember and pass the story down.

As with everything else, he took a hit. He was threatened many times as monopolists tried to ruin him financially. The answer was always the same - “go f*ck yourselves.”

I never figured they’d go all the way to calling him a Nazi, and have it echoed throughout mainstream media. That lie led to fanatical leftists keying and firebombing Teslas, shaming people out of buying them, forcing them to put on stickers that denounce Elon Musk.

Their hissy fits worked. Tesla’s profits dropped. They claimed a scalp. But it came at a cost. They exposed their true nature - people who never gave a damn about climate change. Turns out it was all empty virtue signaling, like everything else. Now we know.

Anti-free speech has-been Neil Young doesn’t care about climate change. No one should ever listen to a word he says ever again.

Elon could have been a submissive coward like Neil Young. He could have sided with the power in this country. But instead, he sided with the people, with the powerless.

Today, Trump gave Elon a send-off and thanked him for his work on DOGE. He walks away a hero to me, and millions of voices that would have been silenced with the Democrats in power.

I will never stop saying thank you—not just for buying Twitter and giving MAGA a voice or for helping Trump win, but for nearly losing everything to fight for what was right, even if it didn’t always land perfectly. The effort and the attempt were appreciated.

I still see the dream. I hope for the future. Thank you, Elon.

Working on a podcast but had to get this out…