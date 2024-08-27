Open minds with great ideas define the Trump 2.0 campaign. This time, he isn’t trying to appeal to the RINOs. He’s risking reinventing something we haven’t really seen in a long time: grassroots populism that dares to dream of a different future for America.

Today, Tulsi Gabbard threw her support behind Trump.

In 2016 and 2020, it was all about Donald Trump. In 2024, it is all about the future. Trump understands that he only has one term to try to set America on a different course. He needed a young Veep and smart minds to help him see the two paths forward for America.

One path leads to bigger government, more control, and Big Tech in the hands of people who want to control thought and speech, aligned in ideology with other like-minded countries like the UK and France or 1984. It’s also likely to lead us to World War III—or, at the very least, war with Russia.

With massive information and Big Tech surveillance state, our government has ways of tracking us like never before. The Biden/Harris administration believes the non-compliant are enemies of the state. We also have an army of zealots who are paranoid enough to want to know everything about everyone and threaten to destroy our lives if we dare step out of line.

The other path breaks it all apart and fights against state power over the individual. It takes us back to defending free speech, free thought, and personal liberty. Art, comedy, and truth can all live again. Our young men and women will have a country they can grow up in without learning how to inform on their neighbors and live a life of fear.

It’s a path that will be more local, less global, about closing the borders, becoming energy independent, and maybe even writing a new digital Bill of Rights for each of us, giving us complete control over our data and online profiles. It is a path that takes us out of war and toward peace.

The Democratic Party is collapsing, even if it seems like a slick, well-oiled machine. That’s a mask that hides decay and rot in a broken system, a bloated empire that now seeks to indoctrinate kids from pre-school onward to believe their version of who we are and what this country should be.

But they have nowhere to go except down. If they have to sue third-party candidates off of ballots, if they have to weaponize the government to stop their political enemies, if they have to perpetuate a mass delusion just to keep Americans afraid and compliant, if they have to push out their duly elected president and install an incompetent vice president, they are nearly at the breaking point.

Americans might not realize just how badly Biden’s win fooled them or how badly they were fooled again by the coup to remove Biden and install Harris. But they won’t soon forget the terror they will feel watching someone who could barely handle the vice presidency elevated to the most powerful job in the world.

But even if they do win in 2024, 2028 will be breathing down their necks. Whatever happens in November, the rise of the American Dream Team illuminates this country’s future. For the first time in a long time, I feel hope.

