The Democratic Party Has Fallen

Zohran Mamdani’s primary win marks the end of the Democratic Party as we once knew it. Maybe they realize it, probably they don’t, but it makes no difference. The truth is, it was already dead. They spent ten years going to war on Trump while also using him to scare their voters to the polls, with their endless crisis.

Without a combative media to keep them in line, they didn’t have to offer the people much of anything because they knew they would vote blue no matter who, as long as Trump was on the other side.

Mamdani did the unthinkable. He ran as an unapologetic Democratic Socialist. He seemed to arrive almost magically to sell Gen-Z the dream. A showbiz nepo baby and former rapper, he was a whole lotta of charisma waiting for his ticket to ride. Has the Democratic Party found its new leader?

There is still a question as to whether Mamdani can indeed pull out a win in the general election. Voters might turn out in droves to stop him. But maybe, just maybe, they won’t. Perhaps they’ll overlook high crime, “gender affirming care,” and the border crisis to explore what state-run grocery stores might look like.

It’s not really his policies that brought him to victory so much as his revolutionary spirit - he’s like the living embodiment of the Summer of 2020. He wants to tear it all down, too. It's the demographic he appeals to that might herald a real revolution, considering it’s the same demographic that backed Obama in 2008—Upper-Middle-Class white college kids.

David Friedberg from the All in Podcast:

Like Obama, Mamdani is cut from the same cloth. He hung out with them. He went to college with them. He was indoctrinated alongside them. He speaks their language. He knows their world. They’ll follow him anywhere.

Note the viral songs already hitting TikTok, where young women shake that groove thing as they chant his name.

Mamdani tapped into Indoctrination Nation, the Evergreen generation that believes America is a corrupt, “white supremacist” empire crippled by Capitalism - but could you please hand me my iphone so I can make a TikTok?

This generation came of age in a convenience culture that gave them everything they wanted when they wanted it - Uber, Netflix, abortion, DoorDash, Tinder, TikTok, iPhones, Google, and ChatGPT. Why can’t they have democratic socialism if they want it?

Because they don’t really know what it means, and they don’t care. They are a generation ready for the big moves, no more playing it safe. The Democrats should have listened to David Hogg, who was a harbinger of things to come.

The Death Rattle

After Mamdani’s win, it was all quiet on the Leftern Front. Bill Clinton was the first to weigh in. It was like cautiously approaching a coiled rattlesnake. Don’t make any sudden moves.

But the Democrats old enough to know the history must be in a panic. They know why Hillary had to crush the Bernie movement like a bug. They know how bad it got. So bad that Sarah Silverman and Al Franken had to try to calm down BernieMania as the crowd chanted “WAR HAWK” at Hillary.

The Party Elders recall the bad old days, when they were undone by the Eugene McCarthy faction of the party because they were perceived as too extreme for the silent majority. They remember the catastrophic loss of George McGovern.

They recall Jimmy Carter’s malaise and how Uncle Teddy primaried him, ushering in 12 years of Reagan and Bush. They remember the dark days of the milquetoast normies who couldn’t inspire crowds - like Walter Mondale, Michael Dukakis and John Kerry.

Playing it safe worked until it didn’t. Now they’ll have to play it bold with an army at the ready, the same army they funded and praised all through the Summer of 2020 with the Autonomous Zones, torching businesses, all to sow chaos, to do the bidding of the Democrats just to take Trump out of power.

This army had no choice but to absorb what a weaponized, biased press corps told them every day of their lives - when they called Trump a fascist, when they called him Hitler. The hysteria kept mounting, and purging bad people wasn’t enough.

This army is ready for a different war, a bigger war - a war against Israel, against ICE, against Trump, Capitalism, Free Enterprise, the gender binary, the cost of rent, mortgages, fossil fuels, and now, the Democratic Party.

The legacy media have been covering up their violent riots, outbursts, and protests for a long time, so much so that most people on the Left don’t even know about it. Even in the Summer of 2020, they didn’t turn it into a significant news story. Why? Because it always had to go one way, it always had to be about Trump.

The media will never take responsibility for what they’ve done, how they’ve lied for so long, and what that did to the minds of the young who spent the last ten years believing a fascist dictator had overtaken America.

This army that torched Teslas and set cars on fire in Los Angeles has been hiding in plain sight, but the rest of the country is about to get a much closer look. Just wait until this Summer, because that army now has a real leader in Mamdani.

Call Him Daddy

As Operation Midnight Hammer brought the might of the American military down on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump was carefully, steadily coming in for a landing. As the passengers screamed and howled, imagining the absolute worst, Trump did what he always does - he hit the bullseye.

Some were calling for his impeachment. Others regretted their vote and called him a “war criminal.” There was talk of regime change in Iran and a MAGA Civil War. It was pure chaos.

But then, the plane touched down, and everyone burst into applause. After a few setbacks, a ceasefire was established. Even the leaders of NATO were impressed. How could you not be?

As he racked up win after win after win, Trump was having the best two weeks of either of his presidencies.

This week made one thing abundantly clear: Trump won the ten-year insurrection, coup, and war on his presidency, his supporters, and democracy itself. He beat them at the ballot box, he beat their lawfare:

He beat them at the schools, stopping indoctrination and the denial of biological reality:

In ordinary times, Trump would be hailed as the comeback kid who has erased the lies told about him in his first term and remade himself as one of the most consequential presidents in American history.

But that was not going to happen because the so-called “resistance army” believes itself to still be at war with Trump.

One of their favorite conduits is Natasha Bertrand at CNN, who was an easy mark to spin the narrative the Democrats needed, that Trump and Operation Midnight Hammer had failed:

But the early findings are at odds with President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.

Missing in that report was that it was “low confidence,” and should never have been tossed out like bloody chum to draw the sharks.

One of the reasons people like me no longer trust them is that we know the game by now, too. We’ll find our information elsewhere from people we trust to tell us the truth, people who, unlike the Democrats and their corporate press, are looking out for the public’s best interests.

How is it in the public’s best interest to give Iran a reach-around by making our president and the most powerful military in the world look incompetent? Especially if it’s a “low confidence” report. But even still, amid tense negotiations and a potential war breaking out, you’d think they’d have the ethics and the maturity to wait.

Pete Hegseth, having worked in media too and who also knows the game by now, unloaded on them:

The Press Secretary specifically called out Bertrand, reminding us what a difference ten years makes:

The journalists see themselves now as they did when Trump called them “Fake News” and the “enemy of the people” — as victims. They’re just trying to do their jobs, after all.

Yeah, right. Sure. All they’ve done for ten years is help the Democrats by using their platforms to distort, discredit, and destroy Trump, who is only in power because the American people put him there a second time, defying their decade-long smear campaign.

Rather than pivot and admit they are actively working for the Democrats, they are doubling down, fighting a war they’ve already lost.

They’re only getting started on Pete.

One war leads to another.

It’s true that the Democratic Party has fallen, but not because it’s been overrun by Islamic Extremism. Mamdani is, if anything, a woke fanatic who spouts off about how “queer liberation is defunding the police.” Republicans who take the easy bait to herald the arrival of radical Islamic extremism will only help make him an even bigger star.

No, it’s because of all of us, a generation of helicopter moms who coddled the American mind and raised our kids to be overly fragile, with high self-esteem on the oppressor/oppressed Girl Boss mindset, who do not believe in hard work or long hours or merit, but instead that we should be ranked on our race or our gender identity.

How did we think it would turn out? What did we think that filling their heads with Critical Race and Gender Theory would do to their perceptions of themselves and their country? They’ve been raised to be intolerant, judgmental, and totalitarian in their attitudes toward anyone who isn’t fully on board with their fundamentalism.

The Democrats will realize all too late what they helped build. They should have realized it sooner. They were only watching Trump and it’s cost them everything, even their own survival.

They’ll have no choice but to accept the truth — that they’ve helped build an army they can’t control. All it takes is one person willing to flip the switch.

