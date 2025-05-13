The Democrats Can't Outrun the Woke

Whatever it is we did to kids that started around 2013 has led to whole generations of freaked-out, delusional cult members who can barely function now when things don’t go their way. There is no turning it around. There is no changing what so many of them believe.

This militant army worked well for the Democrats, but I do wonder if any of them looked at Kenosha or Portland and thought, What have we done?

Because so many adults were too afraid to confront the problem until the problem grew up and joined the workforce, that power is out now, and it is destroying the Democratic Party, not to mention everything else the Left controls, faster than you can say Holy Woketopia Batman.

That fear that has crippled all of them surprised me. I didn’t know so many would be so willing to conform, stay quiet, say nothing, or join the mob and pick up a stone. I don’t know, I guess I thought there would be more like me, people willing to stand up and push back.

Lionel Shriver talks about this personality type while on a recent episode of the Triggernometry podcast.

Speaking of mania, I’ll never forget how a film critic named Sean O’Connell once wrote a film review about Pixar’s Turning Red. He didn't particularly like the movie because he wrote from his perspective (normie white dude). The attacks came fast and hard, from young Asian girls who had begged for representation in movies, to the scolds on Twitter. Then came the agonizing op-eds. By the end, he didn’t lose his job, but he almost did. He had to apologize and take down the review.

It went all the way to this:

Even after his apology, the tweets that flooded in continued to punish him for not liking what is (not a very good movie in the first place) about a 12-year-old girl getting her period. He was being honest, as film critics are supposed to do, but not anymore.

They even escalated it and asked him to name names:

Sean O’Connell should have stood up to them. He should have done what I did every time they came for me. You turn around and you flip them the double bird. It isn’t that hard. Yes, you will lose almost everything, but in return, you will gain your self-respect.

If they can’t even tell the truth in a film review back 2022, how can they possibly fix what is wrong with any of it, from Hollywood to the Democratic Party?

Send in the Dudebros

It’s obvious to everyone that Democrats are repelling men. All men. Young men, old men, Black and Hispanic men. They’ve decided the reason for that is the “woke crap” that many can’t stand but will never admit out loud.

They say they’ve gotten the message. Now, they figure they don’t have to do much, like offer the public a way out of the madness that has afflicted their party, and thus, all of the cultural, corporate, and educational institutions they control.

No, it’s a messaging problem, not a policy problem. They only have to dispatch a few mascu-bros to get the talking points out that they hate the “woke crap” too but they still want to be good people and do the right thing, unlike the other half of the country who are bad people, and don’t want to do the right thing.

It’s easy to spot the likely paid influencers on TikTok who almost look normal until they start parroting the talking points of the madness of the Left. And then, just like that, we’re sucked back into the crazy.

Oh, it isn’t as bad as the women who dominate the party and TikTok. If I spend too much time surfing that algo, as I often do for research, I come out of it thinking, is that really what became of it all-thirty years of progressivism, feminism, and activism, and it ends with delusion and mania?

Influencer Henry Sisson has emerged as a supposedly brotastic anti-woke Democrat on Piers Morgan.

Then, there was David Hogg on Bill Maher, pretending it’s possible to bring some sanity to the party so young men can “get laid and have fun.”

Perhaps it is a good strategy. Just give those who can’t stand the wokeness a reason not to worry about it anymore.

Reactions like that might help them accomplish their goal of bringing people back to the party, especially men, but I doubt it. Matt Walsh is correct when he says they were never cool.

Ultimately, their reality disconnect prevents them from ending their ongoing mass hysteria. Take this piece at Daily Kos (yes, it still exists, shockingly), by this person, note the pronouns in bio:

She/Her writes:

That March story about Enola Gay was part of an electronic preliminary pull that flagged certain words that might unearth woke content. That didn’t mean Pete Hegseth banned it. As with the children’s book by Julianne Moore, it was put in the “to be looked at” pile, but that didn’t stop the headlines.

If you see that many headlines hitting your feed and it’s spread far and wide, and people you trust and admire, why wouldn’t you believe it? And if they are being misled to that degree, how can they ever be expected to pull themselves out of it? And if they are not telling us the truth but just trying to hurt Trump, how can we trust them?

After all that, they dumped him anyway. Lesson learned, eh, David?

The Democrats have become so afraid of blowback that they have to try to get their message out anonymously. But do they ever ask themselves how we can address the needs of the people if we are that afraid of our own party?

Recently, Mark Halperin spoke for them in an attempt to force the Democrats to the table to confront some of it.

Why They’re Stuck with it

Wokeness isn’t a “fad,” like a tramp stamp tattoo you mature your way out of, then seek to remove. This goes deep, probably deeper than anyone ever knew back in 2012 and 2013 when the “whole of society” effort began unfolding in schools, in institutions, and online to gently introduce Critical Race Theory as a new way of seeing ourselves in the world.

The nation’s school kids were thrown to the wolves while most of us were busy making other plans. We coddled them. We kept them inside to keep them safe. We were not watching what was happening in the classrooms. It turns out that they needed protection from the very people supposedly keeping them safe.

We left them on sites like Tumblr, YouTube, and TikTok. We were not watching what the algorithms were doing to their brains, hooking them on dopamine, which would then require medication later, where they could not control their own words and feelings, chasing that high.

We left them to charismatic influencers who lured them into sureveillance culture that made it seem perfectly normal to rat out your friends and monitor what social media posts they “like,” what we can say, what we can laugh at, whether a person voted for Trump or not, whether they are friends with someone who voted for Trump or not.

Those efforts paid off with an army of newly awakened, or awokened, young people feverishly plotting out the new rules in the secret corners of the internet. Probably no one figured they would amass an army of activists, protesters, and zealots, but here we are.

They remain as devoted and militant as the Red Guard amid the Cultural Revolution in China, or Hitler’s Youth, or the Komsomol in the Soviet Union.

So what we call wokeness isn’t going away anytime soon. It is nothing less than everything that defines the new Left, including the entire platform of the Democratic Party. It’s why Kamala Harris was chosen as the Veep, and no one could leapfrog over her, no matter how weak of a candidate she was. And it’s why no white male will be allowed to rise in 2028.

Hope and Change

The utopia in the early days of the Obama presidency felt like a new world. Maybe it was for a time. Or maybe it was just a story we told ourselves. What was it all really about? Were we just useful idiots serving some global world order that needed to usher in totalitarianism in a time of mass surveillance? That’s what Mattias Desmet said on his Substack:

All I know is that utopias can’t last.

No one explained it better than Milan Kundera in the Book of Laughter and Forgetting, which I have cited often because it describes so perfectly what we’ve all just lived through:

The problem for the Democrats is that you can’t be the side with all of the power and also the side that sees itself as morally superior. Sooner or later, that power will be challenged by a frustrated majority who are sick of being told they’re not good enough to be allowed inside.

MAGA will have to find a way to come together to stop them in the midterms and for the foreseeable future until they can shake themselves out of the mania that has crippled them, destroyed every great thing they ever built, and raised generations who have no idea what is even real anymore.

