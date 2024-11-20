Now that the 2024 election has emboldened the Republicans, they have made definitive calls in the House. Nancy Mace has introduced legislation to prevent the newest member of Congress, a transgender female (biological male), from using the women’s bathroom. Marjorie Taylor Greene has put up the “There are only two genders” sign. Speaker Mike Johnson has said there are only two genders, and the women’s bathroom will be preserved for biological women only.

In other words, to quote No Country for Old Men:

“It’s a mess, ain’t it, sheriff.”

“Well, if it ain’t, it’ll do ‘til the mess gets here.”

<Pause briefly to lament the tragic reality that Hollywood will never make movies that good again.>

I personally find this issue to be complicated. I’m not an easy hard-liner like Nancy Mace or Megyn Kelly. I can see both sides. On the transgender side, they are presenting as women, would like to be treated as women, and what’s the big deal if they use the bathrooms?

On the other side of it, we’ve seen bad actors exploit the wide open gate to the henhouse. We saw this at Wi Spa in Los Angeles. We’ve heard about it in other places, where men believe they can violate the private spaces of women and girls by putting on a wig and a dress, and just like that, it’s a sex offenders paradise.

The Democrats, however, are stuck with it as one of their core principles, along with abortion and illegal immigration. They have given their voters — voters like I used to be — no options but to vote against them. They never asked any of us how we felt about these sudden new rules. They implemented them and told us in no uncertain terms that we must accept everything.

I sent my daughter to all of the most progressive public schools in Los Angeles. She attended Wonderland Elementary in the Hollywood Hills, Walter Reed Middle School’s Humanities Academy, and the magnet at Cleveland High School. This was the trajectory of how the Left lost its mind.

In elementary school, there was no focus on gender or race. Barack Obama became the first president my daughter knew about. Her best friend was Black. It was what Obama projected back then: a color-blind society. Her school was a little weird, not going to lie, and when I look back on it, I can see how the seeds were being planted for full-blown mass hysteria. We were utopia-building.

Her school had a thing called “way of council,” where everyone would sit in a circle and “talk” about their “feelings.” It felt very performative, and my daughter and I privately laughed about it. One thing I did as a parent that I’m proud of is keeping my daughter’s critical eye intact through dark humor.

As far as I can remember, there wasn’t much weirdness in middle school, just the typical Type-A super geniuses who came out of helicopter parenting. Everyone had to have the smartest genius in the school. I was not immune to this affliction. I believed my daughter was the smartest genius in the school.

That’s how she ended up at what my nephew called a “social justice military academy” at Cleveland. That was when things got weird. It was right after Obama’s second term and the idea that half the country was racist. Critical Race Theory hit the public school system. It felt very cult-like in how they were categorizing the children by race. It was the first time my daughter had any awareness of “white shame.” A color-blind society no more.

This was when the transgender contagion began. In high school, she had only one friend who would transition to a male (and is living that way now). By the time she got into college, two of her roommates had transitioned and were taking medication. A boy she had a crush on had fully transitioned and now lives as a female. That was the first time I realized something major had changed on the Left.

That’s why I remain as skeptical as I am. I know how new it all is because I lived it. If all schools and universities, not to mention institutions, adopt this as “normal,” then it becomes very dangerous, especially to young children who don’t have any way out and are put in situations that cause them physical harm — permanent damage to their bodies.

They will double down on this, especially now that it’s become a battle over the bathrooms in Congress. They will punish anyone who stands against them and are determined to push the ideology no matter what.

That is why Trump won. The new Left has given rational, reasonable people no voice. Women and children can’t be the victims of the Left’s authoritarian utopia-building. Until they can bring in nuance, they will have a hard time holding power in the future.