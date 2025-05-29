On the remote Planet Utopia, Democrat Party elders - women, feminized men, and the LGBTQIA+ lobby- ponder the question, “How did we alienate the working-class male vote?”

“I don’t know,” says one woman wearing a “The Future is Female” T-shirt.

”Our messaging is off,” says a feminized man wearing a “White Dudes for Harris” t-shirt.

”And seriously, who cares,” says a Queer influencer wearing a “We’re Here, We’re Queer, We Riot” t-shirt.

Everyone in the meeting is wearing a custom t-shirt they found on Etsy.

The group leader, wearing a “Heterosexuality? in this economy t-shirt,” looks around and thinks, maybe we have a branding problem.

“Maybe,” she continues, “it’s just about finding a T-shirt. Let’s look on Etsy for “American male” T-shirts.” Their search reveals a stark reality: everything that comes up is associated with the American flag and patriotism.

“So,” says the feminized men, “basically being an American male in this country is like walking around with a MAGA hat on.”

Nevertheless, those from Planet Utopia have decided that saving democracy means finding a way to lure back those odd creatures that went extinct on their planet long ago. Thus far, they have thrown $20 million at the problem.

The Democrats don’t have a man problem so much as they have a listening problem. As with Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, the crisis at the border, the transgender contagion - the Democrats have banished, shunned, and disappeared all dissent. What did they think was going to happen?

They could have, oh, I don’t know, read this Substack where I’ve been warning them about men for quite some time.

Or, they could have read Bridget Phetasy:

“Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” the plan urges.

GEE, ya think?

On Planet Utopia, masculinity has gone extinct. The only testosterone allowed is injected into pre-teen girls to make their voices drop and render them infertile for life. Men? What’s that?

There aren’t male role models who aren’t crazy or aren’t captured or aren’t feminized and ashamed of their masculinity. Maybe they exist, but if you ever see them, you’ll see them keying a Tesla or wearing one of these:

They must be self-hating men who atone for their sins by pointing their fingers at other men for being “toxic,” or predatory, or creepy. Whole generations have been raised to believe this, and many of them have gone along with it. Before attracting men, they must stop treating them like the problem. Can they do that? NOPE. It defines the core identity of your typical centrist female Democrat.

Just as it’s accepted now to say white people are the root of all evil, it’s acceptable, even encouraged, to say men are the problem. They did this until five minutes ago, when party elders warned them that they had to hide their true feelings if they ever wanted to win an election again. Too late.

What is a Man?

Matt Walsh made What is a Woman, but he could easily make a companion piece, What is a Man? In this imaginary mockumentary, he could center it around an entire movement’s inability to define manhood, not just in terms of the transgender madness visited upon so many young girls who insist they are men because they take “T” and cut off their breasts.

How can you look at the woman in that video above and agree with her when she says she’s not a woman? You can only do that by denying reality.

Watch the young woman in this video declare, “I am a man.”

It used to mean something, to be a man. Otherwise, Vito Corleone would not have smacked around Johnny Fontane in The Godfather.

Being a man used to mean being the breadwinner and protector in a family. If you go back far enough, the man was the hunter, the inventor, the warrior. Take all of those men who bravely went down with the ship when the Titanic sank. Women and children first was the kind of sacrifice all men were expected to take just because they were born men.

It isn’t that men shouldn’t cry or show weakness. It isn’t that they have to be everything they used to be. But we should have a basic concept of what it means to be a man, if, for no other reason, young men have role models in our society.

The Democrats have done nothing but push men away for at least ten years and done so loudly and openly, backed up by the legacy press and Hollywood, where masculine men have been sidelined for the girl boss or intersectionality.

Bernie Sanders drew millions of young men to his movement — the Dirtbag Left or the Bernie Bros, as we Hillary supporters called them. But even there, the Democrats were too collectively stupid to see what they had in the Bernie movement. They were punished for being misogynists, anti-feminists, and eventually, harassers and rapists.

Women were punished for supporting Bernie because he was a white male up against Hillary. I remember Gloria Steinem appeared on Bill Maher to explain why so many Democratic women were choosing Bernie Sanders over Hillary in 2016, because that was “where the boys are.”

And then, was forced to apologize:

But Steinem shouldn’t have apologized. She was right. Where masculine men go, women soon follow. This is not a mystery, or at least it shouldn’t be. It is what most of us were born to do.

The Democrats don’t have a man problem so much as they have a reality problem.

As I’ve been saying like a broken record for the past five years on these pages, the Democrats and the Left have built a Ponzi-like scheme on a false reality that, sooner or later, would catch up with them and collapse like a house of cards. Their only hope was to perpetuate the mass delusion, and if they could keep distracting voters by scaring them away from Trump, they could temporarily hold power.

The Democrats made this bed. They made it long ago. They can’t fix it overnight because it means abandoning their core beliefs. If Rahm Emmanuel or Gavin Newsom attempt to rise and become the Left’s new hero, they will be eaten alive by the identitarians on the Left.

For the Left, this is another 1972-1992 era, where their version of a leader isn’t one Americans want. They eventually had to be desperate enough to settle on Bill Clinton, bimbo eruptions and all. By then, a Democrat had not served two full terms since FDR. They were ready to compromise, to suck it up, for the chance to win.

They’ve got a long way to go before they get that desperate. On Planet Utopia, it’s one big bummer ruled by hysteria, crippled by fear, where the fun has been sucked out like oxygen the minute anyone opens the airlock.

Albany, New York, 10:45 am (sorry, no time for a podcast)