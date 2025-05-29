Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

User's avatar
Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
24m

well there's this:

.

Once upon a time, a Prince asked a beautiful Princess...

"Will you marry me?"

The Princess said "NO!"

And the Prince lived happily ever after, and rode motorcycles, and went fishing, and hunting, and played golf, and had fun with women half his age, and drank beer, and scotch and had tons of money in the bank, and scratched his balls without criticism and left the toilet seat up goddamnit.

The end

Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
18mEdited

Interesting how so many women accept men dressed like women to be “women,” allowing these men into women’s spaces, to dominate women in sports, and to essentially destroy womanhood. When I was a kid in the Seventies, men who dressed up like women were called transvestites, and this was considered a sexual fetish. Now, men cosplaying as women are being normalized and society is expected to accept this. Emotional thinking, not logic, is what gets us here.

