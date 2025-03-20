The Democrats Should Embrace Their Inner Fascist.

As SpaceX and NASA elegantly brought Crew-9 down from outer space to splash into the waters of the Gulf of America, with dolphins cresting the surface to greet them upon their arrival, the lunatics on the Left were burning up the last remnants of their political capital. They were destroying Teslas.

Yes, that’s right. With a beautiful example of American exceptionalism playing out in front of the millions watching from home, the Left took the opportunity to march around in their poopie diapers and tell America that all they know how to do is destroy things.

Anyone who might have regretted voting for Trump because they were moving too fast was suddenly reminded of why they voted for him in the first place. Because the other side is stark, raving bonkers.

They have already humiliated themselves at Trump’s address to Congress. Their approval numbers have never been lower.

It isn’t just that they are feckless, rudderless, and leaderless; they are also doing the one thing no political movement should ever do if it wants to rise to power: showing Americans that they are prepared to act out violently when they don’t get their way.

Granted, they have the luxury of an entire legacy press corps that will run cover for them, praise them, and pretend it’s no big deal. But we know it’s a big deal because we’ve been living with their violent outbursts for ten years.

Now that they’ve decided to interpret Elon Musk’s wave to the crowd as a Nazi salute, they feel more than justified to rally as a movement and wage war on a successful car company that produces electric cars. They want every wealthy liberal who ever bought a Tesla to regret it, sell it, or use one of those embarrassing stickers that signal to the mob to skip their car. They’re one of the good guys.

They hide behind billionaires this and oligarchs that, but they had absolutely no hesitation in bringing down hundreds of businesses, those that had somehow managed to survive lockdowns were then destroyed by a violent mob in the Summer of 2020. Remember Sue’s 100-year-old mattress store in Kenosha?

In their fever dream—and I promise I am not exaggerating, not even a little bit—they believe their acts of terror and vandalism against Teslas will bring down the company and force Musk into bankruptcy, so he will have to sell Twitter/X because they believe it was stolen from them.

What you see on the modern Left is failure everywhere you look. A failed legacy media, a failing Hollywood, and an empire in collapse propped up a failed political party full of failed candidates.

Here is failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz doing the Hitler salute while trashing a company he could never build, much less come close to making profitable.

Walz is roaring back to prove that he didn’t fail - he’s still that Great White Hope they all said he was. All he has to do is signal to the mob that he can be as vicious as they need him to be.

Here is a failed 80s heartthrob, John Cusack, who proves that old Johnny Boy never cracked open a history book. He’s not only ignorant, he displays it openly on social media:

Here is failed resistance warrior Rick Wilson, who must somehow keep the dream alive after Trump wiped up the floor with him, and very nearly destroyed his credibility.

Wilson’s infamous pre-election prediction that Trump would lose and lose badly looks a lot more like pissing in the wind, doesn’t it:

They’re not in any condition to lead this country. They’re behaving like those late-night rap sessions with Charlie on Spahn Ranch as they plot about the revolution. The look in the eyes of all the “resistance democrats” looks a lot like the crazy eyes of those Manson girls bragging about stabbing Sharon Tate.

But here’s the thing. They’re making it all way too hard on themselves. There is an easier way. It’s been right there the whole time. It is the answer to all that ails them. It will work like a charm if only they can embrace that they are the very thing they believe they’ve been fighting against.

Embrace Your Inner Fascists, Democrats. It’s time.

The Democrats lost their minds so thoroughly and completely over Trump’s win in 2016, that they decided this was now their country and everything in it belonged to them. They amassed an unprecedented alignment of power, uniting government with all cultural and corporate institutions. It was all for one and one for all. You know, like the very definition of fascism?

All sticks bundled together as one! A fasci!

Once they claimed most of American society for themselves, they were able to build a barrier, an “inside” that locked the bad people on the “outside.” Then, the purges began. Break our rules, and out you go. No one was safe, not the powerful, corporations, or the people. Conform or else, which is also the very definition of fascism.

It would be Communism, except the Left needs to be seen as better, superior, smarter, more kind, more decent - not equal to everyone else. No, they don’t believe that. Fascism, that’s the answer. That’s why they plunge lawn signs in front of their houses, to tell everyone else how superior they are but also to signal to the mob that they’re on the right side.

But to embrace your inner fascists, Democrats, you will have to start telling the truth about who you are. Why hide it by now?

So let’s rewrite this lawn sign, shall we? In this home, we believe:

Dictatorship over democracy because democracy means the “wrong” people might win. They don’t belong in OUR HOME. As fascists, you don’t even need elections at all, and you kinda didn’t, did you? Vote blue no matter who, elbow out any competition, force Biden on everyone, and then install Kamala Harris. See how close you already are?

Solution: why not build gulags and have them all spirited away? So much easier. Stalin did it. Hitler did it. Mao did it. What’s the problem, Democrats?

Now, if Gwen Stefani accidentally posts a video with Tucker Carlson in it, or someone lets it slip they are friends with a Trump supporter or, gasp, voted for Trump themselves, you can simply lock them away instead of wasting all of your time and energy destroying their lives.

Lies over truth: You lie all of the time, to yourselves and to other people—the legacy media lies. Hollywood lies. Women are men, and men are women, but gender is not binary.

Solution: As fascists, there is no argument. You take complete control of the press (oh, wait, you already did) and force everyone to accept your version of the truth (oh wait, you already did!) and then mandate it so all must obey (yeah, you tried that, didn’t work out so well).

Division over unity: Admit it. You would prefer to be living in a segregated society with Trump supporters banned from your restaurants, your movie theaters, your schools, and your social media. You don’t even hide it anymore. Solution: As fascists, you can simply beat them up, spit on them, knock the hats off their heads, kick them out of restaurants, and harass them on airplanes. Oh wait, you already did!

Fear over hope: The side where people are afraid to say what they really think is the fascist side. Why are people afraid? Because they know what will happen to them if they ever tell the truth.

Solution: Make lists. Stalin did it. Oh, I know he’s technically not a fascist, but close enough.

Fiction over Science: Like biological men aren’t any different from biological women. There is no advantage in sports? Trans kids have always existed. It’s healthcare. It’s not a cult. There is no castrating young men. They’re not men. They’re women because trans women are women! Removing breasts and destroying the reproductive organs of young girls is perfectly fine because they’re not girls.

Solution: As fascists, you don’t even need science. You can simply perform your medical experiments at will. If anyone objects, off to the gulag they must go.

You see, Democrats, the answer has always been right there. All you have to do is embrace the fascists you really are. You don’t even need a leader. It doesn’t have to be about race. It can simply be about what you really want: conform or else and all power to the state.

Spirited Away

I could never have known what it felt like to be unpersoned by the side I used to call home, to have their attack machines trained on me, on my business, on my personal safety until I walked in the shoes of Trump supporters.

I know that I have to be quiet in my town. I can’t let them know who I am because I know what that will mean. They won’t say hello to me anymore. They will walk the other way when they see me coming. Who knows what else they might do?

The most terrifying thing about it isn’t so much losing everything. I grew up poor, I struggled to pay the rent for most of my life. That’s nothing new. No, it was seeing people I thought I knew participate in the unpersoning of someone they once called a friend. Watching them remove me from their lists and not invite me to screenings or parties because I was no longer worthy of being one of them chilled me to my bones. It’s something I’ll never forget.

I always thought we were the good guys, that we knew the difference between right and wrong, that we wouldn’t dehumanize whole groups of people because we didn’t agree on everything, and tell them they were no longer welcome in their own country.

We have elections so the people decide how they want to be represented. But the Democrats don’t believe that at all, do they? They decided our elections didn’t matter because the people voting in them didn’t matter. Instead of respecting the results, they keep fighting their imaginary war, with their violence escalating to dangerous levels.

Power is not something people give up willingly, especially not those who are used to being in control of everything.

Your value inside utopia depends on your going along with all of it and doing so with a smile on your face and rationalization in your heart. I’m not really like that, they tell themselves.

Except that they are. That is exactly who they are. Do you think Rick Wilson or Jimmy Kimmel or John Cusack or any of those crazy-eyed Democrats on TikTok would hesitate to throw Elon Musk, Trump, and all of their supporters into a detainment center? They would not.

You’ve scared the crap out of America, Democrats. They’re not likely to vote for you any time soon. So why not put another line on that lawn sign to read: Fascism, it’s not so bad after all.

