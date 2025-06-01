Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

atomic sagebrush
7h

I humbly disagree that the Left didn't become fascist until Trump's election. I saw it in my friend group during Obama's second term. Some very sensible and otherwise kind women broke far left, while everyone else stayed the same - centrist to moderate Republican. My leftist friends were posting some really scary things (Christians need to change their ways, or else, that sort of thing.) My Republican and centrist friends were bullied over simple disagreements and shouted down, for things that these folks would never have argued about even just a couple of years before.

A.'s avatar
A.
8h

The NYT gets almost everything wrong, of course. That is their mandate....to get things wrong so as to delude readers.

This is Totalitarianism, versus Fascism specifically. Though "Fascism" is less of a mouthful, I must admit.

