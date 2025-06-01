I mostly avoided this New York Times fascism phantasmagoria video until Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi opened with it on America This Week. They say all that needs to be said. Here is just a snippet of it:

The original New York Times features three wild-eyed lumpy academics who sound like members of a doomsday cult. The video has 2.3 million views.

The top comments on the video show the effects of their delusional madness:

There is no use trying to explain fascism to them. But if they understood fascism, they would know that anyone who commented on that video, along with those who appeared in it, the platform it was posted on, and the New York Times would either be jailed or shot under a fascist regime.

I would love to sit opposite any of these clowns and explain to them what happened in Germany in 1933. It wasn’t just that there was extreme poverty and starvation, or that the Communists were on the march — it was also that it pulled the pendulum too far in one direction, which then caused the pendulum to swing too far in the opposite direction.

Camille Paglia explained it well:

By 2024, the Left pushed Americans too far. We were forced to accept their newfound zealotry, or else. If not for Trump, how many more generations would be raised believing in the oppressor/oppressed mindset or that gender is a construct? Or that the only way out of it for a normie white person is to become part of the LGBTQIA+ cult or “transcend” out of their earthly selves.

It’s their ideology that makes them see migrants as “people of color” who deserve preferential treatment in the reversed hierarchy. The students whose visas are revoked are only suffering this fate because they are non-white, and protecting Palestine, also non-white. Maybe cause for worry or dissent, but not fascism. They would not have said that under Obama so they should not say it under Trump.

I keep asking myself, what hope do we have if the people at the top of the intellectual food chain are this crazy? Can’t they see what they’ve become? The side that is too afraid to say what they really think is the fascist side. The side that ruins careers over a joke on Twitter is the fascist side.

A person can’t just be a fascist. They symbolize the state —all elements of government and society bound together as one, a FASCIO. Elections are eliminated, along with the free press. All of culture must conform to a singular ideology.

Trump doesn’t control culture, media, institutions, corporations, universities, or public schools. They’ve all been at war with Trump and MAGA for going on ten years now.

If you’re looking for fascist-like, look no further than the alignment of power under the Obama coalition that began in 2008, with all power concentrated on the Left and at the top.

Our movement did not become fascist-like and totalitarian until Trump’s first win in 2016. After that, with the so-called “resistance,” Trump supporters were banished from society. All culture, all institutions, all schools and universities, all corporations bound together as one FASCIO to “resist” a free and fair election in the United States.

The so-called “resistance” violently protested his win in 2016. It was much worse than that.

In 2015, Trump supporters were kicked, spit on, beaten up, and in some cases shot in the head by Leftists - again, very Brown Shirt kind of behavior.

In 2020, when the revolution hit the streets, all of us were commanded to comply - black squares on our Instagrams OR ELSE. Raise our fists OR ELSE.

Trump’s win in 2024 was not Hitler rising to absolute power. It was an election by Americans who had no other choice to vote out a forever regime that refused to relinquish power then and now. It’s not Trump’s fault they can’t win an election.

Many forces, including the judiciary, the Supreme Court, the press, the culture, and the citizenry, are still aligned and working in opposition to Donald Trump.

Here are two headlines that just but a taste of what is written about Donald Trump every second of every day in America.

Any search on Trump will bring up 99% negative coverage. No self-respecting fascist would allow for that. Psychotics on TikTok chant about Trump’s imminent assassination routinely. In a fascist country, or “Germany in 1933,” none of that would be allowed. TikTok would be shut down, as would Facebook, Google, and all news outlets, leaving only Truth Social and government-approved news.

That the most trusted paper in the land, or these experts at Yale, believe that, is the real existential threat to this country. What might they do to hold power?

All the legacy media had to do was tell the people the truth, not scare them. How can they live with themselves pushing the lie that Elon Musk did the Nazi Salute when plenty of other politicians have done exactly the same thing?

The Democrats didn’t need the military police to enforce their brand of fascism. All they needed was a society driven by social justice and powered by new technology to turn America into all sticks of wood bound together as one.

When you understand fascism, you understand why those who are still trapped inside the fear bunker of the Left would be so terrified. It’s like the feds showing up at the Branch Davidian compound, or a congressman flying down to Jonestown. All of their best-laid plans for utopia were upended by a citizenry with no other option but to vote them out. That’s not fascism. That’s democracy.

Fairhaven, MA, 9:30am