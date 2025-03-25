I don’t have much to say about the drama surrounding The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg's addition to a group chat where members of Trump’s Cabinet were discussing sensitive war information. I’m sure there will be much smarter people discussing it today. The Democrats are howling like a pack of coyotes cornering a frightened alley cat.

Eric Swalwell’s mouth is watering. Chuck Schumer is ready for his closeup. Bernie and AOC might be mad their Oligarchy tour is being upstaged, but both will be out there soon enough sounding her barbaric yawp. But the star of this episode will be none other than Jeffrey Goldberg, who finally gets to be King for a day instead of a schmuck for a lifetime (ref. The King of Comedy).

For better reporting, start with an objective report on Megyn Kelly’s morning report:

You can read this Daily Mail story, in which it’s speculated that Mike Waltz will be fired over this to save Pete Hegseth and JD Vance further embarrassment.

As a former Democrat who used to savor a news drop like this, I can imagine they're all skipping around in circles, hoping that this is finally it. THE BAD THING that will FINALLY work.

A hungry media doing the dirty work for the Democrats was just what the doctor ordered for a political party and a movement that refused to accept the vote of the people, then and now.

We’d won the game of Monopoly, after all. We had everything, including the press. Why not use them? And use them, we did.

The press now isn’t so much working FOR the Democrats. They ARE the Democrats, just like Hollywood. Jeffrey Goldberg and The Atlantic see themselves as warriors to bring down the evil dictator/fascist/KING! That’s their new one. KING!

As this news item reveals, they are even prepared to protect and align with European allies over the sitting president of the United States. That’s a Fourth Turning plot twist I never thought I’d see coming.

Do you think there is any chance he would have published that story if the same thing had happened under the Biden administration? Of course not. He’d probably have alerted someone on Team Biden to do the responsible thing and let them know what happened. Then he’d write a book about it later, how he “saved” the country one time by rising up as a Good American and choosing not to publish the story.

He would be applauded for having saved Team Biden, the country, and the world. George Clooney would play him in a movie. Then he’d win an Oscar and get a standing ovation as they all patted themselves on the back.

They write their own headlines and their own happy ending. They stare at themselves in the magic mirror and ask again and again, who is the fairest of them all?”

What drives them crazy is that every so often, the magic mirror tells them the ugly truth. No, you are not the fairest of them all. That answer came in November 2024. America kind of hates you actually. They hate you so much that they voted for the guy you attacked for eight years straight, wasting all of our tax dollars doing so.

The Democrats and the Left seem to BELIEVE that this country belongs only to them. Trump’s two historic wins were “accidents.” It was so close! Too many people stayed home! It was Biden’s fault! It wasn’t Biden’s fault!

So they keep doing the Huntsman’s job of trying to eliminate the threat of Trump so that the magic mirror will return the correct answer.

Now, I’m seeing what I couldn’t see in 2016. And now I can see what liars they all are. It’s not about journalism. It’s not about the truth. It’s only about attacking the one guy who beat them twice. And in this case, embarrassing the Trump administration for what was a careless error.

I do not believe most of them are acting in good faith, certainly not Jeffrey Goldberg at The Atlantic or anyone at CNN, the Washington Post, or the New York Times. It isn’t even about readership with them. It’s not about money. It is about one political party to rule them all. So, it will be an exhausting four years because that is what we’ll see: nonstop attacks to find their weak spots.

Biden had the luxury of sailing through his four years as the American people suffered under their failed leadership. But now, the Democrats and their obedient press will do exactly what lost them the election in the first place. They’ll keep attacking Trump and not doing the one thing they would need to do to win: offer the people something better.

Goldberg was right about one thing. The Trump team should be careful about their top-secret communications getting into the hands of an enemy. And so it has.