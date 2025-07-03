Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
11h

While 99% of the credit goes to President Trump it must be acknowledged that a profoundly more engaged and energetic population of voters than perhaps ever before has contributed greatly toward herding those feral Republican representatives and senators into line.

They know we’re very much paying attention and their positions are on the line if they thwart the President’s agenda.

Keep the pressure UP!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
12h

No doubt, I have lost all respect for the ACLU. For that matter, if you’re an activist (person or organization), I don’t want to hear from you at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
213 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture