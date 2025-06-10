The Real Handmaids of the Woke Left

“All you have to do, I tell myself, is keep your mouth shut and look stupid. It shouldn't be that hard.” - Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Last month, Margaret Hoover lobbed Hillary Clinton with sickeningly sweet softball questions for a lengthy interview about her new book. What book was it? Who knows, and who cares? Whatever it is, almost nothing in it will be the truth.

When asked what advice she would give to the first woman president, Hillary paused — a pregnant pause that seemed to say, “Well, why can’t it still be me?” as the audience laughed. Then, she said, “Don’t be a Handmaiden for the patriarchy,” like all the women on the Right.

But she’s wrong. Republican women aren’t the Handmaids. On the contrary, they’ve put the so-called “feminists” to shame. They aren’t afraid of the fanatics on the Left who tried to force all of us into compliance. They have spoken out without mincing words about scientific and biological reality.

Most importantly, they have been the only women in government willing to stare down the cult that seeks to erase women. Not a single Democrat has that kind of courage, male or female. But it’s those who call themselves “feminists” who have been exposed as cowards and frauds. They are the real Handmaids.

I didn’t use to think so. I thought Hillary Clinton fought for the rights of women and girls. That’s how she sold herself, anyway, and liberal women like me bought the lie. I even downloaded an audio copy of The Handmaid’s Tale, thinking it would resonate with me as part of the “resistance.”

But as the story unfolded, a chill went down my spine. It didn’t remind me of the Right. It reminded me of the Left, everything that had happened to us after Trump won the first time, and how quickly mass hysteria consumed us and how obedient we all became in the wake of it.

As if to prove my point, I knew I could not tell my friends we were the side living the Handmaid’s Tale. As I began to pull away from my fellow comrades on the Left and directly challenge the new rules of the Woke, I thought some women who called themselves leaders would rise up and speak out. They never did.

When I realized that the transgender social contagion had captured a generation of young girls and boys, and how so many of them were waking up to what happened to them at the hands of professionals, therapists, clinicians, and experts, I waited for strong female leaders to stand up for them, to protect them. They never did.

When the fanatics on the Left rewrote the rules of biological reality, like there is no difference between men and women, that “trans women are women,” whether they’re competing in sports, Jeopardy, or Chess. I thought the strong female leaders who fought so hard for Title IX would speak up and fight for women and girls to compete fairly. They never did.

Hillary Clinton’s silence on these fundamental rights to protect women and children has been deafening. Even though her history will be written by pandering sycophants like I used to be, who will never call her out for her silence and complicity, some of us will never forget.

She and the other “feminists” leave quite a legacy. A whole generation of young women raised to sell themselves out, women like Olympic athlete Simone Biles, who exposed herself as a Handmaid on X by attacking Riley Gaines in a deeply personal way, calling her a “sore loser.”

But imagine if Biles had to compete against biological men. Would she stand by and say nothing? Would she chant “trans women are women”?

The real fight for women’s rights, and the rights of children, has exposed the so-called feminists like Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, and every female Democrat in Congress as too weak and ineffectual ever to be real leaders.

They’ve turned a blind eye to stories of girls being forced to share a dorm with a man pretending to be a woman whose visible erection gave him away. They said nothing when a sex offender infiltrated the Wi Spa in Los Angeles and exposed himself to little girls and women, with protesters outside chanting Trans Women are Women.

The Democrats haven’t just gone along with it; they’ve gaslighted and shamed any Republican who dares to try to end the madness. They work hard every day to make sure young girls are told they do not have the right to speak up for their own protection, for fairness in sports, because it will ruin their lives if they do.

Handmaids don’t speak out. They can’t. Handmaids do as they’re told. Handmaids live in fear. Handmaids bow to their authoritarian leader. That’s not the women on the Right, Hillary, that’s you.

Whatever the feminist movement used to be, it’s been hijacked by approval-seeking narcissists who cling to abortion as the only act of empowerment they have left. They do not realize that all that does is further erode the rights of women. If babies don’t matter, then mothers don’t matter. If mothers don’t matter, civilization collapses.

The first thing cults do is separate children from their mothers. It’s easy to see why. If you break that bond, they can be more easily controlled—both the women and the children.

Like Hillary Clinton, Simone Biles might not know what Riley Gaines has suffered when she was trapped in a classroom and held hostage as activists surrounded her, screamed at her, and mocked her fear—all of giving a speech.

Instead, Biles and the rest of the Handmaids of the Left have basked in the adoration bestowed upon them by the cult that rewards them for their obedience.

But because of their “don’t ask, don’t tell” strategy of dealing with a problem they can’t solve, it’s been left up to a growing chorus of voices speaking out - loudly, boldly, and without fear.

What does Hillary think that Trump, the man she called a rapist and a misogynist did what she never could, that he signed an Executive Order to protect women in sports.

What does she think about his proclamation that it’s time to end the madness of “gender-affirming care?” Does it bother her that a man has done the dirty work? Who knows, no one will ever ask her that question. She exists in her own insular bubble, a padded cell that keeps the hard questions out.

But the man she insists we should all fear is the one who helped rescue women and children from the clutches of fanaticism.

It Takes a Village to De-Trans America

The list of those who have stuck their necks out includes women and men from all backgrounds, on the Left and the Right. Megyn Kelly has become a singular force in the movement. As her media empire has grown, so has her voice. Her videos are seen by millions every day. The story of how this war was won cannot be told without her.

The women of the Right that Hillary Clinton smeared deserve much credit, too, for staring down the cult and using their power in Congress to give victims a platform.

Many women who still consider themselves Democrats are out there fighting, uniting with Republicans to pass legislation, like Jamie Reed, a former gender clinician who now goes state to state, ensuring bills protecting children from “gender affirming care” are passed.

Those the Left shunned and exiled for speaking inconvenient truths are also out there fighting, like Jennifer Sey, who has launched a clothing company called XX-YY Athletics, which celebrates female athletes and points out the differences between the sexes.

Here is their latest ad.

And then there are the parents who are mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore.

Outspoken Detransitioners like Chloe Cole and Prisha Mosley have given a face to the destructive effects of social contagion.

There are even many in the gay and trans communities who understand cultists have hijacked their movement, and many of them are out there fighting too.

Like Corinna Cohn:

Like Buck Angel and Blair White. Like Arielle Scarcella:

The war could never be won by the squishes in the middle, those who wanted to keep one foot in the world of the Left and who condemn those on the Right for their “harsh language” or their bullying tactics. While many of us would prefer a middle ground where all sides can be heard, that ship has sailed. We’re past the point of no return.

The activists gave people like me no choice but to go to war. They demanded that all of us follow their rules, especially women. Once the men transitioned, that gave them the license to be as violent, cruel, and abusive in ways they never could if they were still categorized as men, and in ways real women rarely are.

They pushed us too far by taking more and more every time. They pushed us by entering classrooms, preschools, kindergartens, and libraries, preoccupied with capturing children's minds and projecting their own childhoods onto them. There is no such thing as a “trans kid.”

They pushed us too hard by making us deny what we could see with our own eyes - that someone with a penis is a man, no matter how much he wishes he was a woman. That reality can never be, and only those who deny reality go along with it.

They pushed us with their unending narcissism, where the only thing that matters is that they are the ones singled out and celebrated. There was no room for women’s rights in that world, and it is no longer.

That’s why women like Hillary Clinton are the real Handmaids. They never stood up to them, and they never stood up for women and children. They allowed themselves to be oppressed by the cult and were too afraid to stand up for what they knew in their hearts was the right thing to do.

The Feminist Lie

As the first generation raised after Roe V. Wade, I knew I had a blank check I had to cash. The deal was that I would now pursue happiness and fulfillment, that a husband and children would not hold me back.

But chasing personal happiness is a dead end. It isn’t an attainable goal. The best you can hope for is that you can stave off the despair with distractions - politics, shopping, injections, sex, vacations, a new car, new clothes, a new city, a new boyfriend. But you can only run for so long. Sooner or later, you have to face yourself.

I don’t have all of the answers. All I know is that after a lifetime of confusion and despair, holding my child in my arms was the first time any of it made sense. Sometimes, in the dark nights of the soul, I think, "I am nothing. I am no one.” Then I remember that I am someone—the most important someone in my daughter’s life.

Not every woman can be or wants to be a mother, but it seems clearer than ever to me that we can’t do without them. They matter. We matter. They can’t be erased from society because when that happens, boundaries are erased, too. When that happens, women and children are vulnerable to harm.

When I think of the brave women who have confronted this madness and held their ground, even when society tried time and time again to erase them, I think of the end of Shakespeare in Love. When the author’s true love is married off and disappears from his life, he knows he must bring her back somehow. He knows she must live forever.

When this war is finally won, I will give no credit to the real Handmaids of the Woke Left. But I will keep writing about those who fought honorably and bravely. I will remember their names. Not for them a watery end. They will be our heroines for all time. And we will call them women.

///