Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

NothingButNet
2h

“Free Palestine” seems to be shouted with the same enthusiasm and intent as was “Heil Hitler” leading up to and during WWII. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤔🤔

1 reply
Tomas Pajaros
2h

what

in g-d's name ... literally

will it take for Democrat leaders to start speaking out LOUDLY against political violence?

.

Harris, Walz, where are you? AOC, Sanders? Schumer, Pelosi, Warren? OBAMA ????

.

leftist, progressive-inspired whackjobs shooting and burning Jews, because they are Jews.

.

Harris, Walz, where are you? AOC, Sanders? Schumer, Pelosi, Warren? OBAMA ???? These are YOUR brownshirts, YOUR antifa, answering YOUR party's calls to globalize the intifada, Resist "Trump-Hitler"

.

your silence is deafening during this broad new American flowering of the Banality of Evil.

.

4 replies
60 more comments...

