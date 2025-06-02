The media is using careful language to describe what just happened in Colorado. According to the DHS, an illegal migrant overstayed his visa and threw Molotov cocktails at peaceful protesters in Boulder while shouting “Free Palestine.”

This is the very thing Trump warned Americans about during his second campaign for the presidency and the very thing he was condemned as a racist for saying — AGAIN.

What he claimed about border crossers has been true - there have been rapes, murders, gang takeovers of buildings and now, terrorism. Something tells me this is only the beginning of what’s to come.

The media’s hesitation in calling out terrorism, even the literal definition of it that just occurred in Boulder, speaks volumes about the fanatics that have captured nearly all of them. They know many of their readers will call them racists the minute they use that word.

What’s funny about it is how comfortable all of them have been for ten years now, but especially after January 6th, calling MAGA “domestic extremists” and terrorists. Imagine if Trump supporters had done what these “Free Palestine” extremists did.

The “Free Palestine” movement has been simmering through Generation Woke for decades. I know because my daughter told me way back when Wonder Woman came out that her social justice friends did not want to see it because Gal Gadot was Israeli.

Israel vs. Palestine feeds into the oppressor/oppressed mindset perfectly because they can separate “Zionist” from “Jewish.” Hatred of Zionists is where the far Left and the far Right horseshoe into each other, along with Gen-Z, and just like that, acts of extremists are to be muted in the press. And it doesn’t matter if a person is a Zionist or a Jew. Some things never change.

The virtue signal, “Free Palestine,” has become the rallying cry of a wide range of people, from Woketopians to White Supremacists.

I stay away from it because I see both sides and understand why people feel the way they do on both sides. Not that I defend Hamas, but just that I understand why people would be concerned with that kind of killing and bloodshed. They should be concerned, no matter where it takes place.

War is hell, but Hamas started the war. Israel fought back. No one fights a war to lose. There will always be bloodshed. There will always be carnage. No, it is not “genocide.” It’s war, and that’s bad enough. There’s nothing worse.

The point of the attack by Hamas was to kill and torture Jews. It wasn’t to fight for Palestine’s freedom. There were better ways to do that. At the same time, Israel has gone so far that, with the entire world’s media apparatus turned against them, they’ve lost the PR war, and that is why there is terrorism against Jews here.

Jews have been dehumanized to the point where some psycho could burn people alive in broad daylight, and the press won’t call it terrorism.

A quick search for “Boulder, terrorism” yields these headlines.

Only Fox News tells it like it is - it was terrorism by an illegal border crosser who came to the US under the Biden free-for-all. The ugly truth is the direct result of what Democrats are now fighting to protect. They should all hang their heads in shame today.