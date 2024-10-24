Since you enjoyed the first one, I put together the batch of those I didn’t include.
Hope you like it.
Also:
If you are interested…
And the Turning Point speeches were tonight. Tucker’s was great. You don’t want to miss it.
Here is Trump bringing Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard on stage with him:
And their individual speeches. Tucker’s is great:
Here is RFK Jr.
And here is the great Tulsi:
Riley Gaines:
Peter Navarro:
The full event is here:
Per RFK, Jr speech - Bill Gates was just indicted in the Netherlands for lying about COVID vaccines. Praise God!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Verified it here: https://cairnsnews.org/2024/10/23/netherlands-court-orders-bill-gates-and-albert-bourla-to-stand-trial-over-covid-vaccines-causing-injuries-and-death/
Tucker's speech was great. Although I hate getting my hopes up after the debacle of the last "election", it really does feel that the tide is turning. The comparison of a happy, upbeat Trump surrounded by intelligent and creative people, with the increasingly nasty Kamala could hardly be more stark. I just hope the margin is big enough that we will know the result on November 5th.