Since you enjoyed the first one, I put together the batch of those I didn’t include.

Hope you like it.

Also:

If you are interested…

And the Turning Point speeches were tonight. Tucker’s was great. You don’t want to miss it.

Here is Trump bringing Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard on stage with him:

And their individual speeches. Tucker’s is great:

Here is RFK Jr.

And here is the great Tulsi:

Riley Gaines:

Peter Navarro:

The full event is here: