There's No Such Thing as a "Sane" Democrat

The rage and hysteria are escalating. They’re openly calling for Trump’s assassination.

They’re marching, they’re protesting, they’re screaming into the void for what, they don’t know. Something has been taken from them, something they desperately want back. It’s been ten long years of fighting, but nothing has worked. There is no way out for them. They’re trapped.

If you talk to one of them, they will tell you they believe things that aren’t true. Trump is taking away Social Security and Medicaid. They’ve eliminated the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They’ve eliminated the Department of Education. They’re “disappearing” people from the streets and sending them to concentration camps.

The truth doesn’t seem to matter and hasn’t for a long time now. Hyperbole is all because they have nothing left to sell, no vision for America’s future. Who would they be if they weren’t the people hunting Donald Trump? They do not know. They’ve destroyed themselves trying to destroy him.

The headlines fed to them supercharge their rage. These are mostly educated white women in real life, but in their fantastical imaginings of their cosplay resistance, they are warrior protectors of every oppressed group. It’s all coming true. Doomsday is here.

They don’t like the word “hysteria” because it hearkens back to the dark ages when women’s mental health issues were mislabeled that way. It’s the word. It’s always the word. They felt like no one could hear them scream. Out of that eternal frustration came the feminist movement, a movement now dead in its tracks.

It’s the word “hysteria,” like the word “woke,” like the word “illegal,” like the word woman like the word “homeless,” like the word “fat.” Change the word, change reality.

These white women can’t be feminists anymore because that makes them “white feminists” or “Karens.” They hate those words too. They must always defer, apologize, step back, de-center themselves, and elevate women of color who matter more.

They can’t be feminists because then they are TERFs. They must quietly go along with biological men creaming women in sports, Chess, even Jeopardy, all the while putting on a happy face and repeating TRANS WOMEN ARE WOMEN.

They can’t protect girls anymore because what are girls anyway? They can’t even protect their unborn babies because those are unwanted invaders, oppressors who threaten their rights. What is left for these women? Hysteria. The whole thing has come full circle, and now, the American people have become the equivalent of the 1950s husband who leaves for a pack of cigarettes and never comes back.

The hysteria cycles through their feedback loops and algorithms on Facebook, TikTok, X, and probably Blue Sky, although I’m too afraid to look. I can only imagine what so many like-minded people stuck inside that bubble within a bubble are saying to each other, with so little critical thinking allowed inside.

Crazy drives the Democrats because white women drive the Democrats. They’re the most invested, the most reliable donors, and they scream the loudest.

Why do you think the whole thing comes down to Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki on MSNBC? They are the face of the Democrats now.

The old guard and whatever is left of the hetero men in the party are quietly trying to reintroduce the idea of the progressive moderate. Bill Maher laments, where is our version of Donald Trump? Rahm Emanuel’s name keeps popping up. Steve Bannon suggested only Stephen A. Smith could come close to defeating MAGA, with or without Bannon’s wild pitch for Trump’s third term.

But the old guard is now being directly challenged by Peter Pan: the ascendant, who is coming out guns blazing—or should we say gun-control blazing? Or should we say finding his lost shadow?

David Hogg is now prepared to go full revolutionary, Disney style, in an attempt to revive the corpse that is the Democrat Party. He’s prepared to primary all of those stodgy and conventional Democrats to breathe new life into the status quo. It’s not going well.

The problem for the Democrats now is the same problem they had in 2016. They should be soul-searching, not protesting, not throwing endless hissy fits and temper tantrums at everything Trump is doing. They should ask themselves, what kind of America do we want? Or more importantly, what kind of America do the American people want?

But the crazy drives the party, and they can’t get over Trump, not since he robbed them of Hillary’s win, and so, for ten years, that’s all the democrats have done. Fight Trump.

The wiser, older Democrats know if you scare Americans, you’ll be on the losing side of elections for a while. They don’t want to go back to the dark days of Eugene McCarthy or George McGovern. And yet, can they really pivot to the bland days of Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis?

By the time 1992 rolled around, they finally had a winner in Bill Clinton, but they kissed a lot of frogs. They were more than ready to compromise. Bimbo eruptions were nothing compared to zero charisma. He wasn’t exactly JFK, but he wasn’t Walter Mondale either.

The answer won’t be easy. What’s happening now is dismantling the America they built, the America they wanted us all to want. But we didn’t because it was too crazy. It was the death of the American dream. It was a brand new population of slave labor because they insist Americans won’t do those jobs, so let them eat Fentanyl.

They think the Christian Right are the real threat because they read the Bible and believe in Jesus Christ, and that life begins at conception. The crazies on the Left now believe toddlers can choose their gender. They believe breasts should be sliced off the chests of young girls, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Because then, these women can matter because they are the brave warriors fighting the good fight.

Across government and culture, they wanted us to want what they wanted, but America didn’t, and the Left decided they would not let the country pull away and evolve. So it’s driven them crazy, and now, they don’t seem to have any anchor to hold them in place.

It isn’t just that they align themselves behind the worst people and make heroes of men who slap or beat women, or that they ignore the sex offenders exploiting the transgender movement, or that they only care about mass shootings if the doer is a white guy, it’s also that they all must fall in line.

Utopias Disrupted

The first time I realized there was something very wrong with the Democrats was when they forced Al Franken out with no due process. The most prominent Senators in the party participated: Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

The party that pretends to be for due process didn’t much care about it back then, throughout the Me Too movement, and for years after that. For them, it was once accused, forever guilty. Due process just got in the way.

I was horrified. I protested as loudly as I could, but nothing I said seemed to matter. What was happening, I wondered.

I would find out over the next four years as I witnessed the crazy and the hysteria consume the party and all of the cultural, political, and corporate institutions it dominated. It hit every industry, from movies to the Oscars to the book world and even poetry.

The crazy got into government, and it’s still there. It’s inside the heads of AOC, Eric Swalwell, Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, and Elizabeth Warren—even the so-called normal ones, even Al Franken now. Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, JB Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, and even George Clooney’s guy, Wes Moore—all interchangeable. Their brand is toxic because they are all crazy, because they have no choice but to push the insane policies Americans just rejected.

Trump’s second win should have been all they needed to know to finally get it. But all that seemed to do was kick the crazy into yet another gear.

Mass Formation Psychosis

In 2020, with the already primed and ready mass hysteria during Trump’s first term colliding with mass panic from COVID something snapped on the Left. It seemed to ignite what Mattias Desmet calls Mass Formation.

Robert Malone then added the word “psychosis,” but it was a diagnosis most weren’t ready for. They killed the messenger.

I was part of it, too, until I wasn’t. I couldn’t go along with the part where you start turning on your friends, neighbors, family, and fellow Americans.

I know mass formation can hit any group; it’s not isolated to the Left. People will say MAGA is an example of that, but it isn’t true. The Right wasn’t traumatized like the Left was. They’re happy people who mostly laugh at the crazy libs.

There is also much dissent allowed, with many taking the opposing view. And that is the only cure for mass formation. Speak sincerely, tell the truth, and most of all, be willing to dissent from the group.

Their mass formation has taken them to very strange places, which has many of us scratching our heads as we watch them lose their minds by the hundreds of thousands over the current thing.

The case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia has all of them out in force, aligned in common purpose to make a hero and a martyr out of Garcia. Marches, protests, endless TikTok videos.

And then you see them, one by one, all in alignment on social media.

But it is easy for those of us outside the bubble to recognize that there is something more going on here than just protecting Trump’s mass deportations.

There is no such thing as a “sane democrat.”

Because they aren’t fighting for anything but are fighting to preserve the power they once had, they have no choice but to sell to the American people that they care more about illegal immigrants and biological men competing against women in sports. They care more about free trade. They have to sell us exactly what we do not want because they know no other way.

To undo the crazy, to find their way back to sanity, they would have to admit everything they thought was real wasn’t. They would have to recognize that they were caught up in a mass delusion.

But we know they won’t. Cory Booker had to amplify the crazy. AOC takes a bath in it. David Hogg shouts it from the rooftops. The crazy, like the cream, will rise to the top.

