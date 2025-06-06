Three Intriguing Tucker Conversations
Laura Delano: The Dark Truth About Antidepressants, SSRIs, and the Psychiatrists Lying for Profit
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:16 Why Is the New York Times Mad at Delano for Getting off Antidepressants? 4:48 Delano’s Battle With Mental Health
14:32 The Major Problem With Psychiatry Diagnoses
23:39 When Was Delano Put On Psych Drugs?
26:42 Is There Really Such a Thing as a “Chemical Imbalance” in the Brain?
30:43 How Many Americans Are on Psychiatric Drugs?
34:06 The Terrifying Side Effects of SSRIs They Refuse to Warn You Of
49:09 The Drugs That Kill Your Life-Force
56:17 The Loss of Sexual Function After the Use of Psychiatric Drugs
59:26 Is There a Connection Between SSRIs and Mass Shootings?
1:07:38 Alcohol’s Impact on Your Mental Health
1:10:31 How Therapy Is Used to Replace Family and Friendship
1:19:21 Big Pharma’s Newest “Treatment Resistance” Scam
1:26:02 Why the System Is So Afraid of Delano’s Story
1:45:14 How the Medical Industry Brainwashes Doctors
1:54:57 The Moment Delano Lost Faith in the Psychiatric System
2:05:19 They Want You Dependent on Prescription Drugs
2:11:51 Delano’s Mission to Help Others
John Kiriakou: CIA's Secret Torture Programs, Mk-Ultra, 9-11, and Why Obama Threw Him in Jail
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:41 Speaking Out Against the CIA’s Torture Program
7:20 Why the CIA Loved Obama
19:05 Why John Brennan Hated Kiriakou
23:23 The CIA’s Torture Techniques
32:01 How the FBI Tried to Bait Kiriakou Into Committing Espionage
42:48 The FBI’s Absurd Years-Long Investigation Into Kiriakou’s Life
59:13 The CIA Set Up to Get Kiriakou Thrown in Jail
1:04:34 The Major Issue With the Espionage Act
1:15:20 Kiriakou’s Experience in Prison
1:27:55 Did Any Elected Officials Defend Kiriakou?
1:32:38 The Dangerous Legal Precedent Set in Kiriakou’s Case Used Against Trump
1:34:10 The Clinton Judge Responsible for the Sentencing of Kiriakou, Assange, and More
1:39:29 Kiriakou’s Attempt to Get a Pardon From Joe Biden
1:42:00 Obama’s Drone Strikes Against American Citizens
1:43:38 Do CIA Employees Think They’re Doing Good?
1:47:10 Kiriakou’s Thoughts on the JFK and RFK Assassinations
1:53:12 The CIA’s MKUltra Program
1:57:59 Can the CIA Infect People With Cancer?
1:58:33 How 9-11 Turned the CIA Into a Paramilitary Group
2:08:03 Ronald Reagan Was Right About Government
2:09:57 The Waco Massacre
2:12:37 How CIA Employees Get So Rich
2:14:20 FBI Agent Apologizes to Kiriakou
2:16:51 How to Forgive Your Enemies
Bishop Barron on the New Pope, the Foolishness of Atheism, and Why Young Men Are Turning to Christ
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:20 The Real Reason So Many People Are Unhappy
9:05 How to Abandon Your Ego
12:54 How to Pray
18:47 Seeing God in All Things
22:15 The Biggest Threat to Your Relationship With God
23:41 Where Do We Find Grace?
25:10 Is Your Phone Destroying Your Relationship With God?
27:40 How to Stay Focused on God
34:30 How Does Evolution Fit into Christian Theology?
38:48 The Failures of the New Atheist Movement
48:55 Does God Require Sacrifice?
51:44 The Real Reason People Reject Christianity
56:19 The Rise of Christian Persecution
59:45 The Sex Abuse Scandals Within the Catholic Church
1:06:40 What Was the Second Vatican Council?
1:08:56 Why Did the Catholic Church Get So Political?
1:14:45 Debunking the Myth That Religion Leads to Violence
1:19:35 The Link Between Technology and Mankind’s Worship of Self
1:24:11 How Should Christians Respond to Persecution?
1:28:24 Spirituality and AI Consciousness
1:30:03 The Future of the Catholic Church Under the New Pope Leo XIV
1:39:28 Bishop Barron’s Advice to Those Interested in Christianity
