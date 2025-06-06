[The Tucker drops are optional, you can opt out in your subscriber preferences]

Laura Delano: The Dark Truth About Antidepressants, SSRIs, and the Psychiatrists Lying for Profit

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:16 Why Is the New York Times Mad at Delano for Getting off Antidepressants? 4:48 Delano’s Battle With Mental Health

14:32 The Major Problem With Psychiatry Diagnoses

23:39 When Was Delano Put On Psych Drugs?

26:42 Is There Really Such a Thing as a “Chemical Imbalance” in the Brain?

30:43 How Many Americans Are on Psychiatric Drugs?

34:06 The Terrifying Side Effects of SSRIs They Refuse to Warn You Of

49:09 The Drugs That Kill Your Life-Force

56:17 The Loss of Sexual Function After the Use of Psychiatric Drugs

59:26 Is There a Connection Between SSRIs and Mass Shootings?

1:07:38 Alcohol’s Impact on Your Mental Health

1:10:31 How Therapy Is Used to Replace Family and Friendship

1:19:21 Big Pharma’s Newest “Treatment Resistance” Scam

1:26:02 Why the System Is So Afraid of Delano’s Story

1:45:14 How the Medical Industry Brainwashes Doctors

1:54:57 The Moment Delano Lost Faith in the Psychiatric System

2:05:19 They Want You Dependent on Prescription Drugs

2:11:51 Delano’s Mission to Help Others

John Kiriakou: CIA's Secret Torture Programs, Mk-Ultra, 9-11, and Why Obama Threw Him in Jail

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:41 Speaking Out Against the CIA’s Torture Program

7:20 Why the CIA Loved Obama

19:05 Why John Brennan Hated Kiriakou

23:23 The CIA’s Torture Techniques

32:01 How the FBI Tried to Bait Kiriakou Into Committing Espionage

42:48 The FBI’s Absurd Years-Long Investigation Into Kiriakou’s Life

59:13 The CIA Set Up to Get Kiriakou Thrown in Jail

1:04:34 The Major Issue With the Espionage Act

1:15:20 Kiriakou’s Experience in Prison

1:27:55 Did Any Elected Officials Defend Kiriakou?

1:32:38 The Dangerous Legal Precedent Set in Kiriakou’s Case Used Against Trump

1:34:10 The Clinton Judge Responsible for the Sentencing of Kiriakou, Assange, and More

1:39:29 Kiriakou’s Attempt to Get a Pardon From Joe Biden

1:42:00 Obama’s Drone Strikes Against American Citizens

1:43:38 Do CIA Employees Think They’re Doing Good?

1:47:10 Kiriakou’s Thoughts on the JFK and RFK Assassinations

1:53:12 The CIA’s MKUltra Program

1:57:59 Can the CIA Infect People With Cancer?

1:58:33 How 9-11 Turned the CIA Into a Paramilitary Group

2:08:03 Ronald Reagan Was Right About Government

2:09:57 The Waco Massacre

2:12:37 How CIA Employees Get So Rich

2:14:20 FBI Agent Apologizes to Kiriakou

2:16:51 How to Forgive Your Enemies

Bishop Barron on the New Pope, the Foolishness of Atheism, and Why Young Men Are Turning to Christ

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:20 The Real Reason So Many People Are Unhappy

9:05 How to Abandon Your Ego

12:54 How to Pray

18:47 Seeing God in All Things

22:15 The Biggest Threat to Your Relationship With God

23:41 Where Do We Find Grace?

25:10 Is Your Phone Destroying Your Relationship With God?

27:40 How to Stay Focused on God

34:30 How Does Evolution Fit into Christian Theology?

38:48 The Failures of the New Atheist Movement

48:55 Does God Require Sacrifice?

51:44 The Real Reason People Reject Christianity

56:19 The Rise of Christian Persecution

59:45 The Sex Abuse Scandals Within the Catholic Church

1:06:40 What Was the Second Vatican Council?

1:08:56 Why Did the Catholic Church Get So Political?

1:14:45 Debunking the Myth That Religion Leads to Violence

1:19:35 The Link Between Technology and Mankind’s Worship of Self

1:24:11 How Should Christians Respond to Persecution?

1:28:24 Spirituality and AI Consciousness

1:30:03 The Future of the Catholic Church Under the New Pope Leo XIV

1:39:28 Bishop Barron’s Advice to Those Interested in Christianity