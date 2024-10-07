When I realized it was already October 7th, I had one of those surreal moments when you can’t believe an entire year has gone by. It doesn’t feel like this war has been going on for a year, does it? Where did the time go?

What happened on that day warranted an attack by Israel, I believe. It was designed to bring war and to test the world’s allegiance to Israel after decades of “Woke” indoctrination in our schools. The result was a generation that viewed Israel as the colonizers, the oppressors.

The horrors suffered on October 7th are unimaginable. That so few people in this country believe what has been recounted by victims and their families is otherworldly in its insanity. The Biden/Harris administration’s response has been weak and that has meant the war persists.

It was the plight of the hostages that was left behind in the months and months of protests and ideological conflicts over the war in Gaza, not to mention the innocent children who have been killed in the war. It’s as ugly now as it ever was, with no end in sight.

I don’t talk about it much here because, as I’ve said, I continue to feel conflicted about it. I do not see Israel as the oppressor. Yet, I also feel bad about what happened in Gaza. No one fights wars to lose. No war is gentle or kind. No war is compassionate. It is the ugliest thing humans do to each other.

But it always turns into a bitter debate here in the comments, so I just try to avoid it. I have strong opinions, but not on this war. To take a side requires dehumanizing the other side. I believe Israel is justified in its fight. But I wish it had never had to be fought at all.

Leaders of countries cannot blink. They can’t afford to be as conflicted as I am. They must take a side. I think JD Vance and Donald Trump are on the right side.

Here is JD Vance: