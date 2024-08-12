Trump is back on X. He was banned in 2021 after January 6th and was un-banned with Elon Musk bought the platform a year ago. Now, he’s back to posting. He will be interviewed tonight:

To find it, you just have to X tonight and navigate to Trump’s account - RealDonaldTrump.

One of the key events that alienated me from the Left, which I wrote about here four years ago, was when Trump was banned from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. This was just one of the things that made me see that one side had way too much unchecked power, and they were abusing it.

The gaslighting all through COVID, the 2020 election, and January 6th were the others. In the years since, they have escalated their abuse of power to include weaponizing the DOJ, raiding Mar-a-Lago - it’s just gotten worse. How bad is it going to get?

I’ll be watching tonight. I hope it goes well.

Anyway, here are the ads he’s posted so far: