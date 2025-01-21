The first thing I noticed on January 6th was that something wasn’t quite right. I knew what MAGA was planning that day. I’d been following the War Room, and Steve Bannon laid it out. Alex Jones was in DC, reminding everyone that these were supposed to be “peaceful” protests.

Trump was still speaking when news broke that there had been a riot at the Capitol. Why would there be a riot, I wondered, when Trump had gone to such great lengths to convince Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to debate the election rules in the Senate? They were doing just that when the riot disrupted the proceedings.

By the end of the day, whatever argument Trump might have made no longer mattered. The government had what it needed — footage of rioters with MAGA flags breaking windows and surging into the Capitol. In the coming weeks, months, and years, they would play it over and over and over again.

The worst thing about January 6th wasn’t the lie that it was an “armed insurrection” or the phony show trial with Liz Cheney pushing hard-core propaganda on the people. It wasn’t even the lies they told about what happened that day, never coming clean about the FBI informants there.

No, the worst thing was convicting those who showed up as “racists” and “white supremacists” because that was the lie the media had sold for the previous four years. Now, they had a powerful piece of propaganda to prove to the people that everything they had warned them about had finally been realized.

When they compared January 6th to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, they were telling the American people what they planned to do to the prisoners: lock them up Gitmo style. Who was going to object?

No one needs to be reminded of 9/11, but watch this scene in From Here to Eternity, which contains actual footage from the Pearl Harbor attack:

It’s laughable that any intelligent person bought that lie. And yet, we’re dealing with people who really will believe anything where “spectral evidence” is involved. When they think you are a “Nazi” everything you do looks like something a Nazi would do.

That “spectral evidence” that the rioters were driven by racism also allowed them to raid private homes, de-bank Trump supporters, and punish people just for having gone to DC that day. Americans were conditioned to fear them. Too many of them took their own lives, and many had their lives completely destroyed. It was wrong.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the great

at least someone had their backs. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz took it upon themselves to visit the jail, which they called “unusually cruel”:

January 6th wasn’t just about the 2020 election—it was about four years prior. It was about lockdowns. It was an example of a government that had abandoned its own people. When they mobilized to elect Trump in 2016, someone to better represent their needs, the media lied about him every single day, and the government leviathan crushed him, with the final blow being all the things they did to rig the election in their favor.

It was all a little too much for some of the people there, and we don’t even know how many FBI informants were there egging them on. We know nothing about that day except the lies our government told us. And that it was sad and horrifying to witness.

But now, the slate has been wiped clean, and it’s a brand new day in America. Trump pardoned 1,500 of the prisoners. Hallelujah.

It isn’t quite over for them yet. The government will want to save face, and probably they’ll be under surveillance. One false move and it will be splashed all over the media, “See, we told you so.”

But at least they’re getting out. At least they can sleep in a warm bed and have a nice meal: promises made, promises kept.