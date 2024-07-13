Update: 7:53 Steve Bannon’s message from prison:

Update 6:07

Page One of the NY Times (they have removed their op-ed saying Trump is “unfit” to lead.

Update: 5:49 pm Trump’s statement

Update: 5:09 Biden’s statement

Update: 5:04 Elon Musk endorses Trump

Update: 4:30pm The Trump shooter is dead, and one other person died.

I’ll update news here as I get it.

The AP just released a statement from Trump that he is fine.

Tucker just posted this photo:

Trump was shot and the bullet grazed his ear. The shooter and a bystander were both killed.

I don’t pray. I’ve never prayed. But I’m guess I’m going to pray.