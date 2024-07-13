Update: 7:53 Steve Bannon’s message from prison:
Update 6:07
Page One of the NY Times (they have removed their op-ed saying Trump is “unfit” to lead.
Update: 5:49 pm Trump’s statement
Update: 5:09 Biden’s statement
Update: 5:04 Elon Musk endorses Trump
Update: 4:30pm The Trump shooter is dead, and one other person died.
The AP just released a statement from Trump that he is fine.
Tucker just posted this photo:
I don’t pray. I’ve never prayed. But I’m guess I’m going to pray.
