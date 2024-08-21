Trump sat down to talk to Theo Von, one of the funniest people on YouTube. I am going to write a longer piece about how Trump is reaching the unreachable but I thought some of you might like to see this.

“Donald Trump is currently running for President of the United States representing the Republican Party. He previously served as America’s 45th president from 2017-2021, and is also a businessman and media personality. Theo joins Mr. Trump at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey to discuss reforming healthcare, border security, his friendship with Dana White and why he refrains from drinking and smoking.”