Trump posted on Truth Social his plans to pause most of the Tariffs (after they negotiated) except with China, sending the markets soaring.

S&P claims its gains are the biggest seen since World War II:

The Democrats are now scrambling how to shape the narrative as a negative, to be expected.

Adam Schiff is playing Mrs. Gulch in The Wizard of Oz yet again, and now vows I’ll GET YOU MY LITTLE PRETTY! he’ll investigate “insider trading” because Trump sent out a Truth to buy DJT three hours before.

Trump lands on his feet. Again.