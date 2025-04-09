Trump posted on Truth Social his plans to pause most of the Tariffs (after they negotiated) except with China, sending the markets soaring.
S&P claims its gains are the biggest seen since World War II:
The Democrats are now scrambling how to shape the narrative as a negative, to be expected.
Adam Schiff is playing Mrs. Gulch in The Wizard of Oz yet again, and now vows I’ll GET YOU MY LITTLE PRETTY! he’ll investigate “insider trading” because Trump sent out a Truth to buy DJT three hours before.
Trump lands on his feet. Again.
Trump's effort to force a hard re-set of the globalist "free trade" system that has destroyed the middle class and greatly weakened the US is one of the boldest, most radical gambits ever advanced by an American president. If it is successful (and at this point in time that is still by no means certain), it will go down as one of the single biggest reforms in American history. We are watching history being made, in real time. Stay tuned.
Jeff Childers drop this AM on Coffee & Covid is worth the read:
https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/the-art-of-the-global-deal-wednesday?utm_campaign=post&triedRedirect=true
His take (which seems credible to me) is that Trump is negotiating ‘everything’ and this is akin to a 4th Turing event. Is this behind the 90 day pause (that still keeps the 10% rolling in?) I see 5 data points supporting that Trump is merely using tariffs as a pressure mechanism to negotiate things beyond that tariff.
1. Vietnam agreed to drop tariffs to zero. Trump said not good enough. Commit to buying Boeing planes & defense arms as well.
2. Israel also dropped tariffs to zero. Trump showed Bibi the door saying ‘not good enough’ & don’t forget US gives you $3.8B per year in direct military aid.
3. EU overture from Ursula fell on flat ears. Trump wants EU to relax/drop its high safety and EPA regulations on cars so US cars can actually be sold there.
4. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) threatened with big tariff if they don’t build in USA and do so quickly.
5. Rumor floating that Trump looking for annual payments from South Korea in exchange for US troop presence.
Here’s Jeff’s words from his piece that resonate:
“Trump is monetizing American hegemony. The globalists built a one-way grocery aisle of dependency — and Trump put a cash register at the end of the aisle. And now the whole world is waiting in line.
No U.S. president has ever simultaneously negotiated with the entire planet over everything — not just trade, but security guarantees, foreign aid, market access, immigration enforcement, energy deals, pharmaceutical policy, and so on— and done it openly, using tariffs as the primary pressure mechanism, rather than through military force, strings on IMF loan, CIA black ops, soft power, or covert destabilization.”