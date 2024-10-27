Share this postTrump Rally at MSGsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrump Rally at MSGSasha StoneOct 27, 2024110Share this postTrump Rally at MSGsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther399ShareIn case you can’t find it, here it is. 110Share this postTrump Rally at MSGsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther399SharePreviousNext
I’m in the Garden right now. Absolutely full house. 20 thousand freedom-loving Americans. I got in line at 10:30 and got seated in the nose bleed seats at 2:30, barely before Showtime. The crowd is incredibly diverse, but this is New York.
The feeling is electric, optimistic, and hopeful. We have the momentum. Kalshi video ads on the way in show Trump winning odds are 62%. This is an incredible experience.
.
It Is Now
Worse
To Be Compared
To Hillary
Than To Be Compared
To Hitler
.