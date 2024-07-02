Trump Sentencing Rescheduled for September 18
"If such is still necessary, or other proceedings."
From the Daily Caller:
Judge Juan Merchan delayed former President Donald Trump’s sentencing to September.
Originally scheduled for July 11 — just days before the Republican National Convention — Trump’s sentencing will now take place on September 18. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office agreed Tuesday to delay Trump’s sentencing in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling finding presidents are immune from prosecution for “official acts” taken in office.
The Fani Willis case is gone, the Jack Smith Case is trashed, so this is it - lawfare over.
