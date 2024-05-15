Trump and Biden have agreed to debate at the end of June. Why is Biden doing it? Because it went so well for him last time. He believes he can regain dominance in the polls if Americans are reminded about Trump’s personality, especially if he’s baited into going too hard against a “feeble old man,” which is guaranteed to backfire.

Biden is good at debates and always has been. It’s the one thing he does well. Underestimating him would be a mistake, even if he’s in rapid cognitive decline. They’ll juice him up with whatever they gave him before the State of the Union.

Biden is looking for a fight and appears to be goading Trump into a cage match:

No doubt, Biden is hoping for another viral moment like this one:

But Trump should remember he is already winning. Biden has to debate him because he is all out of moves. His legacy rests on whether or not he can “finish the job” by stopping Trump and elevating Kamala Harris to the top spot. Trump is the Democrats’ Vietnam. Biden can’t lose to Trump or it will be the humiliation of a lifetime.

So they’re obviously trying to tempt Trump into behaving erratically and shooting off his mouth in hopes of reminding the public who is the more “civilized” of the two. Trump should not be taken in by this obvious trap. Instead, he should do what he’s been doing: focus on making America great again. He should be the “adult in the room.” He should be calm and non-reactive whenever possible.

2024 is very different from 2020. Biden had a chance to do what he promised - restore calm to chaos and unite the country. He’s done none of those things. Four years later, the public feels cheated out of Trump’s second term. Trump now has the sympathy of much of the public, which he didn’t have before.

Here are Georgia voters talking about how they are inclined to support Trump more now that they’ve seen what our government has done to him:

All of this means: advantage Trump.

What Biden has is a corrupt and biased media that will hand him the win no matter what happens. He also benefits from coming off as a kindly, sleepy, empathetic grandpa. Going hard at someone like that has the effect of kicking, or shooting, a puppy.

Here are a few suggestions for Team Trump.

—Don’t be petty about things Biden can’t help, like his age, his stutter or his speech.

—Don’t waste time making fun of Hunter Biden’s drug problems. But do talk about censorship and authoritarian rule under Biden.

—Don’t lose his temper when Biden calls him a racist; instead, pivot to the Democrats losing Black voters at a historic rate.

—Don’t take the bait when he brings up January 6th or Charlottesville. Keep the focus on how divided the country is and how Biden promised to unite us.

—Stay as calm as possible when Biden mocks him for not accepting the results of the 2020 election. Say instead, Four years have gone by, and what have you done for the people, Joe? Now the public has “Biden Remorse.”

—Any time Biden hits him with an insult say nothing but smile in a sad way and shake his head - what a sad, sad man, his reaction should say.

—Do not play to the Fox News/War Room base only. Trump is expanding his reach now to independents, Never Trumpers, and even some Democrats. His speeches lately reflect that.

How Trump can put Biden on DEFENSE:

—Keep the focus on Biden’s real failings. 13 dead in the sloppy exit from Afghanistan, driven by Biden’s vanity to get a photo op.

—Keep the focus on MAGAnomics. The economy is one sensitive area for Biden and a strength for Trump, who can say, “I told you so.”

—Pivot away from the 2020 election whenever possible and toward the last four years of Biden’s terrible presidency.

—When Biden makes fun of the indictments against Trump, say, “But I’m still beating you in the polls.”

—Confront Biden delicately and gingerly as you would someone in elder care.

—Do not interrupt Biden - let him talk and talk and talk and talk. The more he talks, the worse it will be for him.

—Always return it to “You’ve had four years, Joe.”

People who watch Trump’s rallies know what kind of person he really is versus the image the press projects. The debate is a great way to do a public reset. Trump should remember his fans are watching. The Front Row Joes and the ladies from North Carolina are all tuning in. He is loved by millions. As long as that version of Trump shines through, he should do very well.

