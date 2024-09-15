Trump just released a statement. He is fine. The reports are that a gunman was carrying a rifle and was seen by Secret Service who fired shots at him. As far as I know, he has been arrested and his vehicle has been impounded.

Trump was golfing at the time and he made sure everyone else was okay.

This is a very scary time. From day to day, things just get weirder. We know nothing about the shooter so far.

There will be a press conference here:

Godspeed, President Trump.