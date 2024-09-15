Trump just released a statement. He is fine. The reports are that a gunman was carrying a rifle and was seen by Secret Service who fired shots at him. As far as I know, he has been arrested and his vehicle has been impounded.
Trump was golfing at the time and he made sure everyone else was okay.
This is a very scary time. From day to day, things just get weirder. We know nothing about the shooter so far.
There will be a press conference here:
Godspeed, President Trump.
Rachel Vindman is seriously sick.
Bad times and hope President Trump wins for all our sake.
Amr Australia
Cue the conspiracy theories from the Left about how Trump staged the attempt.