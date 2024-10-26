Trump does three hours with Rogan then flies Trump Force One to Michigan and is just starting a rally, flying his plane right in front of the crowd. I hope you’re enjoying this. Nothing like this will ever happen in America again.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I agree with that! Trump, love him or hate him, is one of a kind. He is the anti-politico and can't be controlled, which is why the Dems and the Establishment hate him.
I'm hardly "enjoying" this but it certainly is exhilerating. We are living through a historic moment.
And a long-overdue "Thank You" to you Sasha for everything you do.