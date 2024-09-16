Share this postTrump Will Be Live on X Tonightsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrump Will Be Live on X TonightSasha StoneSep 16, 202451Share this postTrump Will Be Live on X Tonightsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14ShareJust posted on X:You can go on X and see it on the sidebar or navigate to Trump’s X account by clicking here.51Share this postTrump Will Be Live on X Tonightsashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14SharePrevious
Sasha, you rock! Thank you.
This is the way to communicate to independents for Trump. Could you imagine Kamala doing this? I can't. LOL!