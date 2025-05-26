Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump Will Honor The Fallen on Memorial DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBreaking NewsTrump Will Honor The Fallen on Memorial DaySasha StoneMay 26, 202542Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump Will Honor The Fallen on Memorial DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore273ShareTrump will be at Arlington today. Live streaming now.42Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump Will Honor The Fallen on Memorial DayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore273SharePrevious
Trumps activity level is beast mode. I can't imagine Biden or Kaamaala with anything close to this level. it's just day after day after day.
“May we never forget the cost of freedom. And may we, who do not fight, never stop being the kind of people who are worth fighting for.” Jeff Childers