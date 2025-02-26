Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's First Cabinet MeetingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump's First Cabinet MeetingSasha StoneFeb 26, 2025109Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's First Cabinet MeetingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore175ShareThe most fully transparent administration continues to be transparent and has posted the first Cabinet meeting on YouTube:The Elon parts are here (should you care) - the press can’t quit Elon:109Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's First Cabinet MeetingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore175SharePrevious
There is so much news happening that it is hard to keep up. But the contrast between Trump's availability and his willingness to answer questions compared to Biden is so stark that it is stunning.
Go Trump. Go Elon. Be relentless.