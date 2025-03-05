Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's Joint Address of CongressCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump's Joint Address of CongressSasha StoneMar 05, 202529Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's Joint Address of CongressCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore231ShareHappening now.29Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's Joint Address of CongressCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore231SharePrevious
Texas 9th district (greater Houston) Rep Al Greene couldn’t shut up and was escorted out of chambers by Sargent-at-Arms.
I was watching but the Dems are such horrific clowns that I can’t even even with it. What’s even more obnoxious is all the Dem women wearing pink in support of women! The nerve! Every Dem voted against protecting women’s sports from men cosplaying. We live in a circus that’s about to be shut down because all of the clowns are too old.