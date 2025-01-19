Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's Last Rally Happening NowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump's Last Rally Happening NowSasha StoneJan 19, 202532Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's Last Rally Happening NowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore82ShareIn case you didn’t know. It’s on Right Side Broadcasting. And TikTok is back. Thank you, President Trump. 32Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneTrump's Last Rally Happening NowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore82SharePrevious
Sasha, The turnaround you've made from a supportive liberal to a patriotic conservative is nothing short of monumental. What's better is your indecisiveness about your commitment.
America is very proud of you, girl. Thank you for being our voice!
Thanks for sharing this Sasha.