For new subscribers, I post Tucker Carlson videos because it’s a tradition around here that began after he was fired from Fox and it just continued. But not everyone wants them in their inbox so if you do not, your settings are top right under “manage subscription” and that allows you to opt out of “Tucker’s Twitter.”

Looks to be a somewhat combative but entertaining convo:

Tucker & Piers Morgan Debate Foreign Aid, Hate Speech, NATO, Gun Control, & Is Zelensky a Dictator?

0:00 Why Is Piers Morgan in Deeply in Love With Zelenskyy?

20:58 Zelenskyy Is Getting Rich From War

25:29 Should NATO Be Abolished?

36:48 Should the US Send Money to Israel?

44:57 Should Putin Be Assassinated?

46:30 The Morality of Nuclear War

1:03:57 The Killing of Christians Around the World

1:11:32 Is Piers Happier After Leaving Corporate Media?

1:14:28 Why Gun Control Fails

1:22:01 Does the UK Have Free Speech?

1:31:15 Why Are World Leaders Trying to Reduce the Population?

1:35:59 Piers’ Thoughts on Donald Trump