Tucker and Piers Have a Chat
For new subscribers, I post Tucker Carlson videos because it’s a tradition around here that began after he was fired from Fox and it just continued. But not everyone wants them in their inbox so if you do not, your settings are top right under “manage subscription” and that allows you to opt out of “Tucker’s Twitter.”
Looks to be a somewhat combative but entertaining convo:
Tucker & Piers Morgan Debate Foreign Aid, Hate Speech, NATO, Gun Control, & Is Zelensky a Dictator?
0:00 Why Is Piers Morgan in Deeply in Love With Zelenskyy?
20:58 Zelenskyy Is Getting Rich From War
25:29 Should NATO Be Abolished?
36:48 Should the US Send Money to Israel?
44:57 Should Putin Be Assassinated?
46:30 The Morality of Nuclear War
1:03:57 The Killing of Christians Around the World
1:11:32 Is Piers Happier After Leaving Corporate Media?
1:14:28 Why Gun Control Fails
1:22:01 Does the UK Have Free Speech?
1:31:15 Why Are World Leaders Trying to Reduce the Population?
1:35:59 Piers’ Thoughts on Donald Trump
I watched this earlier today and I have to tell you, Piers Morgan was disgusting. He interrupted Tucker the entire time. Tucker could barely get an entire sentence out.
And before this, I would have said I really liked Piers Morgan.
Tucker did fine. I am the one who had a problem with it.
Anyhow, as usual, TY , Sasha, for the post. You are the best!
Sasha... has anyone showed you the latest email sent to members by the WGA? They are really freaking out about Trump.