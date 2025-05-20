Tucker and Shawn Ryan, Plus Others
They talk Epstein up front in the first video—I don’t agree with either of their opinions on it. Personally, I think it is a big nothing burger, and that is too embarrassing to admit, so they keep it suppressed. In other words, it’s worth more as a mystery—just a guess! Because it’s such a secret, our imaginations go wild.
Shawn Ryan: Biden’s Cancer, Kash & Bongino on Epstein, & CIA Attempts to Infiltrate Podcasts
Chapters:
0:00 Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis
3:02 Kash Patel and Dan Bongino on Jeffrey Epstein
9:40 Sebastian Gorka and the Cybertruck Bombing
21:05 The Cybertruck Bomber’s Motives
22:59 Is Anti-Gravity Technology Real?
30:09 Was Shawn Worried for His Life?
33:27 Everything Is a Lie
35:41 Neuralink and AI Consciousness
42:29 How Does Shawn Stay Sane?
47:46 How Shawn Chooses His Podcast Guests
56:11 Why Did Shawn Bury Bibles Under His Studio?
1:01:11 Shawn’s Journey to Christ
1:09:27 The Importance of Disconnecting
1:12:43 How Power Corrupts
1:13:36 Shawn’s Goals for the Future
1:15:45 Kamala Harris Backing Out of an Interview With Shawn
1:21:45 Is There Anyone Shawn Wouldn’t Interview?
1:22:57 Shawn’s Thoughts on Donald Trump
1:24:11 How Is the Trump Administration Doing So Far?
1:32:29 Shawn’s Career in the CIA
1:39:57 Shawn’s First CIA Mission
1:50:51 The Most Interesting Part About Shawn’s CIA Job
1:54:02 Shawn’s Work in Yemen
1:59:58 Shawn’s Counter-Drug Operation in Columbia
2:11:27 How Shawn Defeated His Addiction to Drugs and Adrenaline
2:16:39 Shawn’s Response to Claims He’s Still Working for the CIA
2:23:37 Has Shawn Ever Had a Guest He Thought Was a CIA Operative?
2:31:49 The Spiritual Revival Happening in the US
2:33:27 Shawn’s Favorite Gun
Oren Cass: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Reversing the Foreign Policy That Doomed America’s Economy
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:20 What Really Is Conservatism?
5:16 How Did America Lose Focus on Family Values?
11:45 The Societal Problems Dividing Generations
28:09 Are Trump’s Tariffs Working?
33:14 Is It Possible to Bring Back Manufacturing to the US?
38:15 The Most Important Products the US Should Focus On Manufacturing 43:12 Why Did They Try to Destroy Pat Buchanan?
46:07 The Deep State’s Economic Model Was Really About Foreign Policy
55:25 Washington’s Reaction to Trump’s Tariffs
1:00:25 Are We Risking a World Conflict?
1:04:03 Will We See a War With China?
1:06:56 The Future of Trump’s Tariffs
1:22:26 How Does the US Refocus on Family Values?
1:27:50 How Progressives Try to Manipulate Conservative Values
Ed Martin on Dan Bongino vs. the DOJ, and Republicans in Congress Secretly Plotting Against Trump
Chapters:
0:00 Ed Martin’s Response to the Crazed Leftist Who Spit in His Face
7:21 Why Would Republican Senator Thom Tillis Want to Destroy Martin?
8:33 Tillis’s Mission to Lock Up January 6th Protestors
16:14 The DOJ Is a Much Bigger Mess Than People Realize
21:43 The Republicans Trying to Sabotage Trump
31:12 Crime and Homelessness in DC
33:48 The CIA Operations Hidden Within Universities
39:02 Martin’s Plan to Clean Up DC
40:26 DC’s Absurd Gun Control Policy
54:09 Martin’s War on Wikipedia
59:54 Martin’s Plan to Repair Election Integrity in America
1:04:46 The Corruption of Merrick Garland, Obama, and Biden
1:10:04 Will We See the Epstein Files?
1:10:46 The DNC and RNC Pipe Bombs
1:12:34 Will We Ever Know What Happened With the 2020 Election?
1:13:52 Will We See Accountability in Washington?
1:18:54 Is the Democrat Party Getting Worse?
Seriously Sasha, like you I don’t care if Jeffy offed himself or had some help. I do find it strange however that all the emphasis has switched to the manner of his demise and off of his "friends with benefits" and those free rides on the Lolita Express with nubile youngsters. If that whole issue escapes exposure then we are no better than Rome in the Age of Caligula. Shameful!
I love both Shawn and Tucker ... and this was a GREAT conversation!