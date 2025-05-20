If you do not wish to get the Tucker emails, please de-select in your subscriber preferences. By the way, Tucker’s YouTube has just hit 4 million subscribers.

They talk Epstein up front in the first video—I don’t agree with either of their opinions on it. Personally, I think it is a big nothing burger, and that is too embarrassing to admit, so they keep it suppressed. In other words, it’s worth more as a mystery—just a guess! Because it’s such a secret, our imaginations go wild.

Shawn Ryan: Biden’s Cancer, Kash & Bongino on Epstein, & CIA Attempts to Infiltrate Podcasts

Chapters:

0:00 Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

3:02 Kash Patel and Dan Bongino on Jeffrey Epstein

9:40 Sebastian Gorka and the Cybertruck Bombing

21:05 The Cybertruck Bomber’s Motives

22:59 Is Anti-Gravity Technology Real?

30:09 Was Shawn Worried for His Life?

33:27 Everything Is a Lie

35:41 Neuralink and AI Consciousness

42:29 How Does Shawn Stay Sane?

47:46 How Shawn Chooses His Podcast Guests

56:11 Why Did Shawn Bury Bibles Under His Studio?

1:01:11 Shawn’s Journey to Christ

1:09:27 The Importance of Disconnecting

1:12:43 How Power Corrupts

1:13:36 Shawn’s Goals for the Future

1:15:45 Kamala Harris Backing Out of an Interview With Shawn

1:21:45 Is There Anyone Shawn Wouldn’t Interview?

1:22:57 Shawn’s Thoughts on Donald Trump

1:24:11 How Is the Trump Administration Doing So Far?

1:32:29 Shawn’s Career in the CIA

1:39:57 Shawn’s First CIA Mission

1:50:51 The Most Interesting Part About Shawn’s CIA Job

1:54:02 Shawn’s Work in Yemen

1:59:58 Shawn’s Counter-Drug Operation in Columbia

2:11:27 How Shawn Defeated His Addiction to Drugs and Adrenaline

2:16:39 Shawn’s Response to Claims He’s Still Working for the CIA

2:23:37 Has Shawn Ever Had a Guest He Thought Was a CIA Operative?

2:31:49 The Spiritual Revival Happening in the US

2:33:27 Shawn’s Favorite Gun

Oren Cass: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Reversing the Foreign Policy That Doomed America’s Economy

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:20 What Really Is Conservatism?

5:16 How Did America Lose Focus on Family Values?

11:45 The Societal Problems Dividing Generations

28:09 Are Trump’s Tariffs Working?

33:14 Is It Possible to Bring Back Manufacturing to the US?

38:15 The Most Important Products the US Should Focus On Manufacturing 43:12 Why Did They Try to Destroy Pat Buchanan?

46:07 The Deep State’s Economic Model Was Really About Foreign Policy

55:25 Washington’s Reaction to Trump’s Tariffs

1:00:25 Are We Risking a World Conflict?

1:04:03 Will We See a War With China?

1:06:56 The Future of Trump’s Tariffs

1:22:26 How Does the US Refocus on Family Values?

1:27:50 How Progressives Try to Manipulate Conservative Values

Ed Martin on Dan Bongino vs. the DOJ, and Republicans in Congress Secretly Plotting Against Trump

Chapters:

0:00 Ed Martin’s Response to the Crazed Leftist Who Spit in His Face

7:21 Why Would Republican Senator Thom Tillis Want to Destroy Martin?

8:33 Tillis’s Mission to Lock Up January 6th Protestors

16:14 The DOJ Is a Much Bigger Mess Than People Realize

21:43 The Republicans Trying to Sabotage Trump

31:12 Crime and Homelessness in DC

33:48 The CIA Operations Hidden Within Universities

39:02 Martin’s Plan to Clean Up DC

40:26 DC’s Absurd Gun Control Policy

54:09 Martin’s War on Wikipedia

59:54 Martin’s Plan to Repair Election Integrity in America

1:04:46 The Corruption of Merrick Garland, Obama, and Biden

1:10:04 Will We See the Epstein Files?

1:10:46 The DNC and RNC Pipe Bombs

1:12:34 Will We Ever Know What Happened With the 2020 Election?

1:13:52 Will We See Accountability in Washington?

1:18:54 Is the Democrat Party Getting Worse?