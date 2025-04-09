Posting this video is double trouble for those who will freak out over such things. Watch it, don’t watch it. Up to you. You can also opt out in your preferences, top right. I post them as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media.

First up, Alex Jones, which is streaming live right now but can be viewed here:

Chapters:

0:00 How Alex Jones Predicted 9/11

9:22 The CIA's Influence Over The X Files

13:33 The Globalists Are Hiding in Plain Sight

17:55 Why the Left Wants Trump Killed

20:50 The Burden and Responsibility Alex Jones Bears

25:37 The Spiritual Revolution

35:28 Why the Most Evil People Are the Most Unhappy

38:50 The Secret Undermining of the West

43:04 The Assassination of Infowars Journalist Jamie White

47:03 Have We Lost the War With Russia?

49:47 There Was a 50% Chance of Nuclear War and the Pentagon Didn’t Care 57:05 The EU’s 20-Year War Strategy

1:00:00 Why the Globalists Are So Scared of Donald Trump

1:09:57 The Plan to End Free Speech in the United States

1:14:10 Alex Jones Details the Legal Attacks Against Him

1:25:21 Why Obama Secretly Labeled Alex Jones a National Security Threat 1:29:59 The Fraudulent Auction to Sell Infowars to The Onion

1:34:42 The Real Culprit Behind the Lawfare Against Alex Jones

1:39:54 Will the New Department of Justice Help Alex Jones?

1:52:14 The Potential Nuclear Exchange Between Iran and Israel

1:55:41 They Want You Dull, Asleep, and Spiritually Dead

1:58:38 The Evils of the Transhumanist Movement

He also posted this video:

Tucker and Anson Frericks on How Big Business Was Captured by Wokeism and Is Now Self-Destructing

Chapters:

0:00 The Fall of Anheuser-Busch

2:20 The Evils of Stakeholder Capitalism

10:42 How Covid and George Floyd Changed the Business World Forever

15:40 How Obama Destroyed the Middle Class and Made the Rich Richer

19:19 Zyn’s DEI and LGBTQ Agenda

26:14 The Companies You’re Giving Money to Hate You

32:55 The Pronoun Police

40:20 The Untold Origins of Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

43:11 Does Dylan Mulvaney Love Zyn?

51:10 How Frericks Would Have Fixed the Bud Light Disaster

1:02:19 Do These CEOs Even Like Their Own Products?

1:12:35 The Social Justice Movements Created to Destroy the West