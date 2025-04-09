Tucker and the Notorious Alex Jones
Posting this video is double trouble for those who will freak out over such things. Watch it, don’t watch it. Up to you. You can also opt out in your preferences, top right. I post them as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media.
First up, Alex Jones, which is streaming live right now but can be viewed here:
Chapters:
0:00 How Alex Jones Predicted 9/11
9:22 The CIA's Influence Over The X Files
13:33 The Globalists Are Hiding in Plain Sight
17:55 Why the Left Wants Trump Killed
20:50 The Burden and Responsibility Alex Jones Bears
25:37 The Spiritual Revolution
35:28 Why the Most Evil People Are the Most Unhappy
38:50 The Secret Undermining of the West
43:04 The Assassination of Infowars Journalist Jamie White
47:03 Have We Lost the War With Russia?
49:47 There Was a 50% Chance of Nuclear War and the Pentagon Didn’t Care 57:05 The EU’s 20-Year War Strategy
1:00:00 Why the Globalists Are So Scared of Donald Trump
1:09:57 The Plan to End Free Speech in the United States
1:14:10 Alex Jones Details the Legal Attacks Against Him
1:25:21 Why Obama Secretly Labeled Alex Jones a National Security Threat 1:29:59 The Fraudulent Auction to Sell Infowars to The Onion
1:34:42 The Real Culprit Behind the Lawfare Against Alex Jones
1:39:54 Will the New Department of Justice Help Alex Jones?
1:52:14 The Potential Nuclear Exchange Between Iran and Israel
1:55:41 They Want You Dull, Asleep, and Spiritually Dead
1:58:38 The Evils of the Transhumanist Movement
He also posted this video:
Tucker and Anson Frericks on How Big Business Was Captured by Wokeism and Is Now Self-Destructing
Chapters:
0:00 The Fall of Anheuser-Busch
2:20 The Evils of Stakeholder Capitalism
10:42 How Covid and George Floyd Changed the Business World Forever
15:40 How Obama Destroyed the Middle Class and Made the Rich Richer
19:19 Zyn’s DEI and LGBTQ Agenda
26:14 The Companies You’re Giving Money to Hate You
32:55 The Pronoun Police
40:20 The Untold Origins of Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney Partnership
43:11 Does Dylan Mulvaney Love Zyn?
51:10 How Frericks Would Have Fixed the Bud Light Disaster
1:02:19 Do These CEOs Even Like Their Own Products?
1:12:35 The Social Justice Movements Created to Destroy the West
Thanks, Sasha - the turning point in my life was to learn to listen to people and ideas who I've been told not to listen to - and to do this as dispassionately as possible, with curiosity, and without feeling that my very existence was being threatened by the existence of such ideas and people. I look forward to listening.
The deep state, globalists, and the Left are deeply afraid of Alex Jones and for good reason. Unfortunately, they have had great success in demonizing and marginalizing him. Good to see him fighting back. I wish him success but he's going to need help.