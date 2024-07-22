Tucker Carlson and Jack Posobiec React to the Trump Shooting and the Coup Against Biden
As usual, if you do not wish to receive the Tucker drops, please see your subscriber settings, top right. Thanks.
Where is Joe Biden?
Here is the youtube version, which is about 2 hours.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:00 Reacting to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Race
17:25 Kamala Harris
28:01 Female Leadership
33:12 Trump Shooting Timeline
01:01:48 What Was the Shooter’s Motive?
01:03:44 Was There More Than 1 Shooter?
01:24:22 The Almost Civil War
01:28:29 Neocons and Foreign Wars
01:39:24 The Subversion of Christianity
01:47:34 Biden’s Las Vegas Trip
01:40:27 Revolutions and Propaganda
02:07:07 Political Prisoners
Does everyone realise that this coup by tweet puts us that much closer to being a banana republic?
Thanks Democrats, we can’t get you out of office and into the ash heap of history soon enough.
Where is Joe?
He don’t know!