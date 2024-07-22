As usual, if you do not wish to receive the Tucker drops, please see your subscriber settings, top right. Thanks.

Where is Joe Biden?

Here is the youtube version, which is about 2 hours.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

01:00 Reacting to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Race

17:25 Kamala Harris

28:01 Female Leadership

33:12 Trump Shooting Timeline

01:01:48 What Was the Shooter’s Motive?

01:03:44 Was There More Than 1 Shooter?

01:24:22 The Almost Civil War

01:28:29 Neocons and Foreign Wars

01:39:24 The Subversion of Christianity

01:47:34 Biden’s Las Vegas Trip

01:40:27 Revolutions and Propaganda

02:07:07 Political Prisoners